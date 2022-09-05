Horoscope Today, 5 September 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, September 5:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It won’t be long before you are completely free of financial worries, and the little crises along the way are just problems sent to annoy you. They are opportunities to get your act together so that next time round you make a huge profit. Listen to younger relations.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The truth will out! Eventually! Stormy celestial relationships follow one another with great frequency. This is hardly a relaxing prospect and most Taureans will be caught up in one stressful situation or another this week. The trick is to come out smiling.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your wit and intelligence will be in much demand this week. You’ll be called upon to be the arbiter in all sorts of disagreements, some of them important, others utterly pointless and insignificant. What seems like a waste of time now may turn out to have its uses a little way down the line.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Not for about four months have the stars achieved such a welcoming formation, encouraging partners to offer you full support. Although you are due to take another stunning leap forward over the coming two months, what happens may relate back to the events of long ago.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s a busy moment, but an imaginative one. You will soon be forced to take some fundamental measures affecting the very foundations of your life. Yet, while there will be a sense of urgency it is unlikely that arrangements made now will prove hard and fast.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

In spite of your need for certainty, it is very difficult to make firm predictions this week other than to say that any disruption that does take place must be seen as part of a larger and definitely positive pattern. Communication breakdowns are possibly the major hazard.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

An unusual number of planetary influences are jockeying for attention. Expect a busy week. In fact, I think you should actively take on more than you can handle in the knowledge that even unlikely new commitments will become central to your affairs in the near future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Try to see the whole of the coming week in the round, reaching a peak around Wednesday or Thursday – or Friday. You should plan all your personal affairs with care and don’t be alarmed if other people try to pull out of joint arrangements; it could be for the best.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Oct. 23)

It’s uncertain whether the main pressures on you this week will be completely illusory or, on the other hand, will be all too real. Therefore, you should take nothing for granted, but neither should you get too wound up over worries which may vanish when fresh light is shed on them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Once again, your stars are moving towards a major alignment that is going to shake up the entire world. You may see the exciting events in your own life over the next few months as part of a marvellous larger pattern, leading you to much greater personal satisfaction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Major moves are afoot at home this week. I suspect that your priorities may be challenged, either by other people or by your own tendency to over-commit yourself. Aquarians in the caring professions will do best at work, and if you put other people first then you will also gain.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’re not always as soft as astrologers pretend. In fact, you have the cutting edge that other people just seem to lack. You are also more accomplished than usual, but do please remember to read instructions and heed directions. It’s easy to be too impatient for your own good.