Horoscope Today, 4 October 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, October 4:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon is intensifying its emotional influence over your sign, so your intuitive faculties are in fine form. Your business and professional imagination is now in top gear, so it’s naturally an amazing day for anyone going to meetings or interviews.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

In spite of recent disagreements over finances, other people should now show their willingness to get on with life as normal. The very fact that Mars and Mercury are influencing your house of marriage, by the way, means that there is no room for time-wasting and waffle in relationships.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There still seems to be an air of mild confusion over career or professional interests. One reason could be that other people have not been entirely straight or honest. Neither have they understood the implications of their actions. It might be up to you to put them right.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The best that can be said about recent planetary aspects is that they have taught you the virtues of self-reliance. Now that so many planets are surging through creative regions of your chart, you can afford to enjoy yourself in the way that only you know how.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If you expect to have life all your own way, especially at home, you will be making a very grave mistake. There is a feeling abroad that what is needed is a businesslike arrangement and plain speaking rather than sentimental frills, so don’t be caught off guard.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There are now few signs of any more financial openings for Virgos, which means that all you can do today is formalise any recent agreements or decisions. Somehow even missed opportunities will present themselves for a second chance over the next week.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

The Sun’s brilliant alignment begins to shift, which means that you may suddenly be forced to abandon certain personal goals and deal with the inevitable costs slightly sooner rather than later. Still, it’s best that you do so now rather than leave it until it’s too late.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There is a lot to be said for keeping your distance and maintaining a dignified silence. Only if other people refuse point-blank to honour an agreement should you leap into the fray. As an extra aside, watch out for rising social or romantic costs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You must realise that for every little piece of self-indulgence there is a price to be paid. Therefore this week you should always make sure that your emotional account remains in credit. It could be favour pay-back time, so return all the goodwill that you’ve been offered in recent times.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Advertisement

You have had more than your fair share of criticism, complaints and condemnation, and now it really is the time to boost your reputation. Spend as much time and take as much care as is necessary to arrange social engagements. Happiness lies in getting the details right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

This is no time to be a shrinking violet. You must forget your democratic qualms and realise that you deserve to be number one. Nothing lasts for ever, but you must enjoy whatever glory you can get. Your emotional mood enters a more relaxed phase, by the way, although there’ll still be surprises around every corner.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

How can you stay in one place when emotionally you are being drawn to another? This is not the first time that you have faced this Piscean dilemma, and hopefully you are now well on the way to a solution of a recurrent personal problem. And about time, some people might say.