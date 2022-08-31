scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Horoscope Today, 31 August 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 31, 2022 -- Capricorn - Even the prospect of a major upheaval on the personal front should not upset you too much

Horoscope Today, August 31, 2022: See what the stars have in store for your sign

Horoscope Today, August 31:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Concentrate on home, family and domestic affairs while the Moon swings through enthusiastic regions of your chart. This is an indication that you will soon be back in favour and therefore able to swing any changes you want, just as long as you paint a sufficiently positive picture.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Bide your time now and for the next forty-eight hours. You have so much going for you that the last thing you should do is blow it all by revealing someone’s secrets or, worst of all, being taken in by gossip. Actually, you could be happiest if you’re left alone to do your own thing.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You are extremely fortunate that you are having a second chance. Basically, you have until the end of this week to reconsider your position and until the middle of next week to do something about it. But both next month and the month after bring a couple of complete U turns – so nothing is written in stone.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You have worked too hard, and waited far too long, to be denied your full reward. Can I entreat you to use every bit of your ambitious, courageous character to take a vital step up the Cancerian career ladder – and to lick the opposition at home?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

I am quite sure that, in a matter of days, you will be presented with the opportunity to put your own house in order by making whatever improvements you desire. Yesterday’s delicate planetary patterns combine with today’s more sensitive indications to strengthen your mysterious ‘sixth sense’.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You are to be the recipient of good fortune from a hidden or secret source. There’s a catch, because if this source is indeed concealed, the consequences may not be known to you for months or even years. Can you wait that long? You must be patient!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You must either make some sort of commitment or lose the support and affection of someone who could one day exert a massively beneficial influence on your life, security and happiness. If you are therefore to break a promise, you must do so only after full consultation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Time and time again, your horoscope comes back to work and professional ambitions, but not for much longer. However, the final curtain call may not be taken for another three weeks, so stay alert until then. In the meantime, try to have more pleasure – whatever you’re doing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

An essential component of your current chart points to the fact that the only truth is spiritual, with a capital T. What you may now achieve is an opportunity to make those who have tried to pull the wool over your eyes realise that you cannot be changed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Even the prospect of a major upheaval on the personal front should not upset you too much. You’re lucky that the general planetary situation is swinging heavily towards relaxation after a period of relatively high tension. You’ll have more time to put your feet up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Today’s lunar alignments bring positive personal indications for Aquarians, and I would expect you to turn even unpromising conditions to your advantage. Family life could also be fairly relaxed, at least for some of the time. Plus, you can get your own way more often than not.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

At all times, and in all situations, you must try to keep your emotions in check and do your best to ensure that new acquaintances and professional associates can really provide you with the assurances they offer. You can also turn on the charm if it helps.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 01:00:46 am
