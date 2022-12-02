Horoscope Today, 3 December, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Leo, you may face a little criticism, but nothing you can’t handle. Aquarius, with the Moon aligned with your sign, you have no excuse if anything goes wrong. Here’s your horoscope for December 3:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The contradictory shuffle of planets through your chart looks very much like a matter of gaining on the swings and losing on the roundabouts. Still, social influences are good, so do get out and about as much as you can: you may be more popular than you imagine.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Hopefully you will now be able to make a once-and-for-all break with the somewhat dubious habits of the past. I say that now because you are almost at the very end of a series of emotional planetary patterns that can be traced back over recent months.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’ve got some pretty strong opinions, but you’ve got to think very carefully before you try and persuade other people that you’re right. You’ll be stimulated by long-distance travel, but even if you’re forced to stay where you are, you’ll still have your dreams.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Business and pleasure come together in unusual ways. It’s time to crack open the piggy-bank and squander your ill-gotten gains. If you’re socialising tonight, be prepared to pick up the tab. If you have declarations of love to make, go over the top.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The chickens should now be coming home to roost, in the nicest possible way, of course. In fact, some of your past actions will shortly return like so many boomerangs, hopefully in the form of pleasant rewards. You may face a little criticism, but nothing you can’t handle.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Several planets are now settling into comfortable regions of your solar chart. In fact, the auspices, as you will shortly find out, are in many ways looking excellent for the next twelve months. Optimism and faith in the future will be your greatest qualities.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

Push the boat out and enjoy the fact that the Moon aligns with your house of lovers as Venus and Mercury lift your spirits and send messages to your house of friends. However, when it comes to cash questions, your mood will change, becoming rather more serious.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There are pleasant indications of a helpful family period. However, you may also be seized by a desire to get away entirely and pursue a personal ambition free from all restraints. With a bit of careful handling you’ll get your way and upset nobody.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A rough count of your planets shows that they are split between those which favour fun and others which either urge more work or are undecided. That looks to me like a recipe for relaxation. Even serious choices and issues may be safely put to one side while everyone digests the latest information.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Advertisement

Extravagant stars continue. The question is, then, are you going to buck the trend or follow it and surge into the red? The choice is yours: nothing is set in stone. Plus, travel plans may have changed, but it honestly doesn’t look as if the end result will be any different.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

With the Moon aligned with your sign, you have no excuse if anything goes wrong. In point of fact, there are many ways to deal with lingering problems, some of which have not yet occurred to you. Use your power wisely and include the restoration of frayed relationships amongst your goals.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Allow yourself the pleasure of spending a little time alone. This is very much a period to concentrate on your own personal ventures, even if that means other people having to wait for your attentions! Patience is a virtue that partners would do well to develop.