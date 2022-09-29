Horoscope Today, 29 September 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, September 29:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Mars’ intriguing relationship with Neptune is pretty near perfect as far as all work and professional ambitions are concerned, but only if you are able to recognise the difference between the way the world is on the one hand, and the way you’d like it to be on the other.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Like most people, you are blessed with a planetary alignment which confers inspiration and imagination. What is more impressive in your chart is the manner in which your creative powers and spiritual aspirations are triggered. You should always try to see the best in people.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Continued close attention to a financial matter is desirable, although not essential. When other people abandon their responsibilities, you will be the one who knows where to turn, for you have an amazing wealth of experience to draw on from the past.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your daily planets reveal this to be a special day if you have proposals to put forward and arguments to win. However, the long-term perspective evokes deep memories and could cause you to reflect on all those things which happened so long ago. Hopefully certain recollections are no longer as painful as they were.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Secrecy is not one of your better-known characteristics, but today you really have to keep something to yourself. Don’t worry about deceiving partners as long as there is no self-interest involved. It may be, for example, that you keep something from them for their own good.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If you are beginning to feel as if you’re walking up the down escalator, then you’re probably pretty much in tune with the stars. The secret is to change direction now, before you end up in the wrong place! You won’t lose the thread completely, even if other people think you have.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Carry on with all-important professional moves, regardless of associates’ potentially time-wasting or disruptive actions. If you give charitable activities a high priority you will do what the mystical philosophers call ‘making merit’, with many good results in the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Pluto has played a profound role in your chart for many years, so emotional intensity is nothing new. On the other hand, occasionally a new pitch of excitement is reached and, right now, under the Moon’s powerful sway, you may demand a new level of commitment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your material and business interests may have to come first, no matter how much you have to spend or invest. If you have any uncertainties at work, or in any major public ambition, you may put important developments on hold until the picture is clearer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Sober Saturn and jovial Jupiter are once again being activated, reminding everyone that you are much more than the materialistic stereotype of an astrological cliché. Don’t be afraid to speak your mind, or break out of the rut in which you have buried yourself!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Spare a little time for your physical well-being, and use the opportunity provided by today’s lunar position to clean up your diet and check out a new fitness regime. Don’t be perturbed by a financial delay, but keep an eye on other people, just to make sure that they’re doing what they said they’d do.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Sun is sailing along in a sensitive region of your solar chart, which is astrological short-hand for saying that although colleagues may seem to be quite happy, someone, somewhere, is about to hit the roof. Keep your psychic antennae buzzing and try to spot problems before they arise.