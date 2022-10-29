scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Horoscope Today, 29 October, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 29 October, 2022-- Taurus- You're liable to bite off more than you can chew right now.

Horoscope Today | Astrological prediction | Horoscope for OctoberHoroscope Today, 29 October, 2022: See what the stars have in store for your sign

Horoscope Today, 29 October:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Mars will complete its over-the-top alignments very soon, suggesting that the last thing on your mind will be practical realities. Remember, though, that carelessness causes accidents: the last thing you want to do now is undo all your good work by failing to notice fundamental details.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You’re liable to bite off more than you can chew right now. Jupiter, the planet of growth, has a habit of exaggerating your claims and inflating your expectations. It can also encourage you to double-book yourself, which may not please partners. Get organised!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The emphasis on money, survival and security looks set to continue over the next few days, although there is little indication as to whether your purposes will be best served by spending or saving: it may be another three months before you get a proper fix on material matters.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Yesterday’s important lunar alignment remains the dominant presence today, rendering you more emotional than usual, but also increasingly determined to overcome all personal hassles and professional obstructions. In other words, you can actually have your cake and eat it!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Although you’ve caught the travel bug and may be obsessed by the belief that farthest pastures are greenest, you’ll be in a relatively serious phase. Some sort of pilgrimage would capture the mood of the times. Perhaps a trip to your personal past could do the trick.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’ll be demanding passion in relationships. The only hitch is that you are so shy that you even conceal certain fundamental emotional drives from yourself. This may lead to no end of complications! The first step is to start talking to yourself – and then tell others what you’ve found out!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Don’t imagine that every new friend or acquaintance can take the place of established ties. If professional schemes are on the go, press ahead, weekend or no. Romantic events could lead to higher costs as business and pleasure seem to become inextricably linked.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Moon indicates a continuing favourable, dynamic trend in your life and urges you to seek the attention and recognition you deserve. Travelling and adventurous Scorpios have picked their time well, and all your journeys could have a creative dimension.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Spending is more heavily favoured than saving, so you may as well splash out with no thought for tomorrow. Social and romantic links are likely to be based around shared interests and activities: what you really need at the moment is companionship and a sense of belonging.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If you have managed to remain calm and kept your temper under control, even when it was clear that others were trying to pull the wool over your eyes, you may be unable to resist the temptation to blow your top over the next few days. You might end up having to apologise, though!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Today’s planetary aspects are of the kind that favour Aquarians who place principles before personal interest. If you wish, you may want to follow romantic whims and even self-sacrificing desires! Mind you, you still need other people to stand by and give you their support.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may as well allow others to lay down the law, mainly because even if you object, they’ll take no notice. This is one of those times to give that famous Piscean shrug and let the world go on in its own sweet way. Actually, you’re not as laid-back as you seem, but that’s your secret!

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 01:00:40 am
