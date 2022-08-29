Horoscope Today, 29 August 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, August 29:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There’s great optimism in your chart today and, in my opinion, you can exploit it to the full. If you meet what seems like an insurmountable obstacle, you may overcome it by sheer belief. In the end, you may be forced to slow down, relax and put your feet up!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Pull out all the stops and, whatever else happens, don’t allow anyone to convince you that your ideas and schemes are impractical. Actually, the twist is that it doesn’t matter whether they’re practical or not. What is important is your ability to improve the quality of your life in any way that suits you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury’s curious motion now affords you the perfect opportunity to give time and thought to what can only be described as affairs of the heart. Don’t shy away from analysing your feelings, for if you understand your desires, then you’ll also realise why you are attracted to a certain sort of person.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

I know it takes an enormous amount of courage to let go and walk away from difficult situations, but the result will be a massive growth in your self-confidence. You will have realised that you really do have the power to free yourself from the past.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You are now in the closing stages of planetary alignments more inherently helpful than any which are due to return until well into the next decade. Your goal now is to turn the world on its head, transforming lingering problems into major advantages.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s good to spare some time for monetary matters, although not to the exclusion of everything else. Do pay very great attention to partners’ wants and needs. You’ve been behaving like a person in a great hurry recently, but have you really thought about where you’re going? Pause for a moment – and ponder.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Obviously this is a tricky time for finances but, then, what’s new? One thing I can promise is that recent problems lie firmly in the past, and that you may now get on and make a few very wise long-term decisions. That doesn’t mean life won’t be free of difficulties – it’s just that they’ll be different ones!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may be in the mood for fun. Even if you’re at work, the key to a productive day is creative self-expression. This means you’ve got to do what you want, and the authorities had better realise it! Mind you, don’t imagine that you’re always right. You’re not!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Matters close to home still require your attention, so do be prepared to rise to the challenge at a moment’s notice. Remember that it’s in the nature of today’s sensitive lunar alignments that you require extra sympathy and affection. But use your intuition wisely.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Try to remember that current planetary activity complements your financial prospects – and keep your hopes up. Even what now seem to be highly unlikely possibilities will look very different by the beginning of next week. Nothing is for ever, despite what it feels like at the time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The important thing in your life at the moment is partnership. Beyond the daily ups and downs of your various emotional and professional relationships lies the fundamental issue of what you actually are looking for from other people. It could be financial security – and there’s nothing wrong with that.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Stay busy, keep active and don’t duck out of responsibilities now. As far as financial affairs are concerned, I’d say that you have about a week left in which to take the initiative and sort out a whole host of complications. After that, you’ll have to shift the burden on to others!