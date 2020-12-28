Horoscope Today, December 28, 2020: Aquarius, Aries, Taurus and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

One of your major skills is your ability to understand the broader picture, but today you should swing to the opposite extreme and examine every single detail, otherwise you’re liable to overlook something vital. Perhaps a partner can show you the way forward.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Make sure you have an enjoyable day. The Moon’s position suggests that what oriental sages have been saying for centuries is true: even routine and humdrum activities can be satisfying if accomplished with the right attitude. Go on – try it!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Domestic and family responsibilities are likely to be most pressing today. Even if you’re at work, the best way to complete all your responsibilities will be to generate a family atmosphere. If everyone knows their place, they’ll do the best job.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Good communication seems to be awfully important, and you’ll have to realise that if you don’t attend to all practical complexities yourself, others are likely to step in – and get it all wrong. Take the responsibility for putting your own plans into action.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Current discussions over finances are likely to be linked to past emotional dramas, in which case it may be difficult to see the way forward. Don’t act free and easy with other people’s cash, by the way, because they’re bound to notice sooner or later!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The Moon is happily ensconced in a friendly region of your chart today, so you should be able to take life as you find it. You’ll be slightly more emotional than usual, and this means that you may be more compassionate to others; suffering, but also more likely to take offence.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Keep yourself to yourself if that is what you want. You may have to put on a performance in public, but what is truly important is what’s happening in your sub-conscious. The decisions you make now will shape your affairs over the next four weeks.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Powerful social planets suggest that now is the time for team-work and co-operation. Don’t try to go it alone for, if you do, you’ll run the risk of shooting yourself in the foot. Make the most of children’s enthusiasm, and do what you can to shape their energies positively.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s time to be ambitious, and not to be ashamed about it! It’s no over-statement to say that even apparently trivial developments over the coming days and weeks could change your career direction for good, so there’s no room at all for complacency.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If you still feel confused, hurt or angry its because recent traumas are still being stirred up by other people. However, over the next few weeks you will gradually understand that what has happened has been for the best. It’s just that it might not have been what you were expecting.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may try to distance yourself from any colleagues who make you feel upset or angry, and concentrate on important things like boosting your income, and setting yourself up for future prosperity. Its time to look after number one – and, when you’ve taken care of yourself, you can think about others.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may decide once and for all where you would be happiest and who you’d rather be with. Only then will you be able to concentrate your energies, maximise your advantages and make life better for you and your loved ones. And if a change of job is called for, then so be it!