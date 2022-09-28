Horoscope Today, 28 September 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, September 28:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The general picture is looking somewhat emotional, but decidedly ambitious. It seems that most of your hopes may be vested in family members, but don’t project expectations on to people who can never live up to them. You might think you’re entitled to make demands on other people, but they’re unlikely to agree.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It is very definitely a day for a charming chat and good communication, although whether you will ever be able to make a final decision is debatable. Indeed, you may change your mind whenever you want, whatever partners say. They have to recognise that your needs and desires are not what they were.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Financial matters may be a cause of some concern, but whether you are due to make a sensible move or tip some money into a passing black hole is a rather sensitive point. I’d say that the former is more likely than the latter, just as long as you avoid impulsive promises.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon’s relationship with your sign is broadly helpful, and you stand to win on two counts because of its role as your planetary ruler. If you’re planning anything big on the emotional front, you can afford to be confident about the outcome.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There is one more unexpected development down the road. If you have now worked out that you must make a complete break with old emotional chains, you are heading for a very pleasant surprise. Somebody is due to be deeply impressed by you indeed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Mercury shifts nervously today, a crucial turn of events which means that one set of plans or ideas may soon be put on the back burner, perhaps until about three weeks’ time. Impatience will be your biggest failing, but it is easily overcome if you stop and think.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A mystery continues, and there is almost no chance of arriving at a solution soon. In a sense, it doesn’t matter, for over the next few weeks you will have the chance to be recognised and praised for your very public actions. All credit is due to you for lending your support when it mattered.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Strong travel stars may be extended into dreams of life abroad. If you ever fancied spinning out your days on a tropical beach, now is the time to set the wheels in motion. Also, if you spot an argument on the horizon, familiarise yourself with your rights.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

All eyes are on that mischievous and unreliable planet Mercury, which after promising so much, is about to go back on its word. You’ll just have to accept that you might have to change your mind, and that’s not exactly something you’re normally happy to do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If all goes according to plan, you’ll receive support from friends and partners, but not in the ways that you expected. You may be offered some rather tricky advice and your first inclination could be to reject it. However, you may feel differently once you’ve received the relevant reassurance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Many are the times that you have been misjudged and under-estimated. When it comes to the crunch you really are more responsible at work than people often realise. For example, at the moment you are concerned about a partner’s position, and your feelings will show in your actions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Relax and enjoy yourself, and don’t worry too much if responsibilities are building up. You’ve been through enough in the past and now should be due for some time-off. And, if you want to bury your head in the sand, why not? After all, everybody needs a break.