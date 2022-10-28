Horoscope Today, 28 October, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, 28 October:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Although a general atmosphere of confusion is still obscuring the truth, don’t procrastinate over important issues. By giving people the impression that you could jump one way or the other you will only make matters worse. If you really can’t decide, then at least keep them up to date with your thinking.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You have worked too hard and sacrificed too much to allow anyone to get the upper hand or take you for a ride. Eventually, you will be in a position to persuade people of the truth of your cause, but first you’ve got to deal with your own lingering doubts!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon’s relationship with your second solar house is a marvellous indication that your financial cycle is about to improve. It is especially auspicious that a one-year cycle and an eighteen-year pattern are now coinciding in a most delightful manner.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon falls in a new sector of your solar chart, inaugurating a phase of dynamic optimism. At least, this is the most positive reading of your current celestial prospects. Just be prepared for the possibility that you’ll have to do certain jobs yourself at work.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Spend a little time by yourself if possible. There is a great deal to be learnt from quiet contemplation and, in any case, you’ll need to recharge your batteries. Your travel stars remain bright, but with an emphasis on visits to much-loved and familiar places.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There’s a great temptation to spend more than you can afford. I’d like to remind you that now is not necessarily the best time to make speculative gains. Indeed, gamblers will almost certainly be losers. The best risks are those taken with a complete understanding of the odds.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

No experience is wasted, and you should try to realise that all the testing experiences you are undergoing are designed to sharpen up your act. You may have to accept that a partner is bound to criticise or accuse you unfairly, but let’s hope they’ll listen to reason in the end.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

At last there are signs that you’re getting your own way. In fact, very soon you ought to be covering a lot of new ground. The Moon’s benign alignments will eventually send you off in search of extra excitement and adventure but first you need to sort out a small cash complication.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

In your solar chart, the emotional sign of Cancer represents your reliance on money as a means of guaranteeing your future security. Today’s lunar picture implies that all will be well in this department. It also advises you to turn to people you’ve known for a long time, and can trust totally, for the best advice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your very personal affairs seem to have been in a state of flux ever since Mars, planet of energy and anger, set the cat among the pigeons at home, stirring up strange emotions amongst people you live with. You have one important task to complete, and that is to come to a partner’s aid.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

In the long-term you can and will derive lasting benefits, even from enforced changes in your lifestyle. But the present phase of uncertainty is likely to continue until at least the beginning of next week. If you take a different perspective, then you’ll see that when confusion reigns you have a chance to change your mind.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’re famously tolerant, yet you do have to become more broad-minded about intensely personal or domestic issues. On the lighter side, before long you can expect to hear from loved ones you haven’t seen for some time: you should appreciate the fact that they’ve been thinking about you.