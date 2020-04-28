Horoscope Today, 28 April 2020: Leo, Aries, Cancer, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn, Sagittarius, other signs

Horoscope Today, April 28, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, April 28, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: Today’s very special social and romantic planetary pattern is one to be welcomed and enjoyed, so do the sensible thing and make love and friendship your highest priorities. In fact, it’s a day which favours everyone with a poetic outlook on the world. If you stick to your normal rut you’ll miss out.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: Something marvellous is about to happen. Partners, loved ones and colleagues, in fact anyone you’re involved with very closely, will change their minds. They may even come out with it and say that you were right all along. Give it a few more days!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Take the initiative, especially at work. You may find that news which has been held up will now arrive, if not today then certainly by the end of the week. When it does appear, you’ll be able to clarify your options. Mind you, too many choices could be the last thing you need now.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: If the current working pattern of your life does not live up to expectations, or if you do not feel that you are being adequately rewarded, it’s because you are not drawing on your personal skills. Do something about it! And if someone else has the best ideas then listen carefully.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: The Moon encourages you to deal with business, especially anything in which other people are closely involved. The only trouble is that it also heightens your imagination while reducing your grasp of the facts. You may turn this to your advantage.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: You should listen to what partners are saying. You may have to be a mind-reader to pick up the full significance of their words and thoughts, and at the very least you’ll be forced to read between the lines. But, then, that’s the best way to pick up the messages that have passed partners by.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: There’s a chance that you may remain trapped in an emotional rut or oblivious to the many unique opportunities which are beginning to present themselves. Your best approach today should be to tackle routine chores, clearing the decks for the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: There seems to be reasonable scope for pleasure today. The implication is that even the dullest activity can be livened up if only you would change your attitudes. There’s also a chance to improve relationships with children and younger family members.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: Sometimes life can be surprisingly logical. For the next few days you will get nowhere unless you start at the beginning, then deal with the middle, and finish at the end. In other words, if you do things out of their proper order you may waste your time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: You have a few days in which to think, talk and ponder the future. The mood of the moment is rather poetic, so you may concentrate on conveying meaning rather than listing the facts. After all, what you really want is for partners to actually understand you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: Your stars are nicely adventurous and certainly very hopeful. Perhaps you can leave all dull and boring matters for next week and exploit every opportunity to socialise, travel and expand your spiritual horizons. The only trouble could be caused by rising costs, so just keep an eye on your commitments and don’t promise more than you can afford.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces:Soon you will hold most of the trump cards. For now, your hand is not very much stronger than partners’, which means that you cannot afford to squander your opportunities or waste your many talents. By tomorrow time will have moved on and you might have missed your chance – for another month.

