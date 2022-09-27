Horoscope Today, 27 September 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, September 27:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Today’s stars are a direct extension of yesterday’s, indicating that there will be few new developments to cope with. If you’re starting to run into the mud at work, don’t worry; take the opportunity to have some time off and get a fresh perspective on your life.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If you have ever wondered why you experience bouts of financial indecision, it’s because it’s all in the stars! Actually, there is a way out if you would just put your fears and worries to one side and stop allowing your feelings to interfere with your good sense.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon’s continued alignment with your sign is a direct indication that the world lies at your feet, speaking metaphorically of course. The fact is, though, that a mighty act of self-sacrifice may be necessary if you are to make the most of partners’ support.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your mystical aspirations are being stirred up and this process creates a sort of ‘divine discontent’ leaving you deeply ambitious. You’re reluctant to settle for anything less than the best – but you should consider whether a temporary compromise would be a good idea.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A number of very powerful alignments have remained in vital areas of your chart, in spite of the fact that the main gaggle of planets has moved on. You should therefore keep up your guard and resolve never to be caught out again, at least, not by the same person!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If there are choices to be made, try to clarify your ideas today, and recognise that change may not only be necessary but also desirable. Devote additional time to professional responsibilities, and don’t shrink from taking on new tasks. Do your best!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

The Moon makes a helpful relationship to your sign, and it should be responsible for a fair amount of emotional support. It may therefore not matter that you might forget a couple of important engagements or promises! After all, it’s about time that other people shared the responsibility.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Social stars do seem to be strong and growing stronger, an indication that you can find solace in other people’s arms. The one condition seems to be that old friends will prove a good deal more reliable than new. You’re so much happier with people you can trust.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Professional commitments will soon take over, but even though there are definite indications of hard work ahead, you are about to change your mind. You might decide that you have better things to do than waste your time on people who don’t deserve it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Advertisement

There is still every sign of the need for hard work, which may not be very exciting but is no less necessary for all that. Mercury, planet of the mind, will soon make you realise that traditional values were always the best, in spite of what you thought.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

As sober Saturn gradually shifts its position, so your grip on certain vital ties and commitments may weaken. However, this may be no bad thing if it enables you to start all over again with a fresh plan. The main point to remember is that all future actions must be firmly rooted in the past.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Don’t listen to what partners say, watch what they do. If you can separate thought from action and word from deed, you’ll realise that there is an internal consistency in their actions, even though they’re completely unaware of it! In spite of appearances, it will soon all seem to make good sense!