Horoscope Today, 27 October, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, 27 October:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Once you’re past the present period, you’ll see that home and family life have indeed been strengthened immeasurably. A word for those in the property market: strange as it may seem, current difficulties are working in your favour. As someone once said, there’s no gain without pain!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Venus is still offering you its blessings, but while this planet normally brings love without strings, right now it indicates that relationships are nothing without responsibility and commitment. You’re still in a secretive mood, but that’s only to be expected.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The best friendships are likely to be formed with people who are older or wiser than you. Certainly, you’ll value age and experience and you may be attracted to people you work with, or with whom you share common activities. One other thing: make sure that all social engagements are firmed up.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

As the next lunar alignment approaches, partners, loved ones and offspring all seem to want your undivided attention. You must do what you can to protect your territory and preserve your personal space. If you’re called on to do extra work, then go ahead, but make sure that every extra atom of effort counts.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Solar and lunar influences over the next twenty-four hours may lead you to new conclusions. Even though there’s a chance you may feel briefly undermined, the outcome will be positive if it forces you to think again. You’ll get it right next time around – all with the benefit of hindsight.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your talents are many – and have often been underestimated. Politically-minded Virgos will be coming into their own. Even those of you who have never regarded yourselves as political creatures will be moving inexorably towards involvement in the community.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You probably won’t notice any change today, but the opposition is now beginning to crumble both at home and at work – and not before time. Arguments which have been used to deny you your rights will dissolve under the steady drip of the waters of Libran truth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There are certain ties and associations which must now be handled with great tact, not to mention sympathy and understanding. Fortunately, there is nobody better than a Scorpio at dealing with such delicate tasks. Hopefully partners will recognise this!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Making choices is a Sagittarian speciality, but the decisions that are looming now concern more than the everyday details of daily life. In a sense, it is your entire lifestyle which must shift, but just how and when may not be revealed for another two months.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Given that a special but little-known celestial point, the Moon’s north node, is hovering in helpful regions of your chart, you can be confident that whatever the daily ups and downs, your financial situation is still moving from loss to profit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Most of the conflicts in your solar chart at the moment relate to your inner feelings of insecurity. The trouble is that while the astrological causes are so simple, the remedy may require a great deal of self-knowledge and discipline. So, stop for a while – and think!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Listen carefully to what relatives or colleagues have to say. You see, it’s your Piscean intuitions that help you understand the problem and offer the best advice. This is a fine day for taking financial decisions, but only if you’re into long-term benefits.