Horoscope Today, 27 April 2020: Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn, Sagittarius, other signs

Horoscope Today, 27 April 2020: Leo, Aries, Cancer, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn, Sagittarius, other signs Horoscope Today, 27 April 2020: Leo, Aries, Cancer, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn, Sagittarius, other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: There’s an element of doubt as the week begins, but nothing you can’t cope with. You should bide your time before tackling personal and emotional issues. Today is a useful moment for sorting out what you feel, an essential move before you try to communicate your desires to others.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: There’s no substitute for a good, long look at the evidence and facts may come to light very soon which could totally alter your way of looking at a particular person. However, it may be too late for now to turn whatever you find out to advantage in your career.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: It’s not always easy to relate to other people but partners and associates must take some of the responsibility for being out of sorts, or at least for behaving out of character. If someone has been getting on your nerves then perhaps it’s because they need your help!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: You should soon come to realise just how fortunate you are, but not this week! Your principle planetary pattern keeps your feelings on a knife edge, but then you’re used to performing emotional high-wire acts. You might even teach the rest of us a thing or two about handling relationships.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Some kind of a financial commitment will have to be made soon, but it looks as if you have about three days’ grace. Today you’d probably do better to focus on personal relationships, making sure that partners are on your side. Are you forgetting something – or someone? It might do you good to get in touch.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: If you need proof of other people’s unreliability, you can try a number of steps. First, try to make them reach firm agreements and, second, persuade them to fulfil their promises. The message of the moment is therefore not to push partners too far, at least not if you want to hang on to their goodwill.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: Helpful aspects from the Moon indicate that in the ideal world you’d be able to take the day off. Realistically the best you can do is try to infuse all routine affairs with a little of your unique creative flare. It’s OK to repay favours, but don’t let anyone exploit you!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: Family affairs dominate your daily cycles, so will doubtless require extra attention, but what is very much more important is that you now burn up the brain cells, concentrating intensely on unresolved questions, gathering all the material you need to make the right decisions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: Sometimes everything seems so straightforward; you may even have come to imagine that you know what’s going on. Well, think again! Yet what seems like a cast-iron truth this week might look like complete nonsense next week, so tread cautiously.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: Some kind of alteration in the working pattern of your life is inevitable within the next few months. The pressure in this particular cycle is building up now, and one of your major motives should be monetary reward. Perhaps it’s time that you’re paid what you’re owed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: You can afford to feel hopeful about the outcome of all events, both great and small. You must expect a few mood swings, though, and you’ll have to try to match your feelings with your jobs and tasks throughout the day. If you succeed then you should allow yourself to feel a little smug.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Today’s benevolent Moon makes for a pleasant start to your week, encouraging the more outgoing and original elements in your character. It is therefore time to break free and take your chances. If you’re planning ahead then put your financial commitments under the microscope.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd