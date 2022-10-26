Horoscope Today, 26 October, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, 26 October:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There is more going on than meets the eye at the moment, and you would be well advised to avoid a break or separation that involves money as much as personal feelings. A current shake-up at home could be very favourable, even if it just seems to pile on the pressure in the short-term.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Don’t spend too much time going over old ground. Nostalgia for the past is all very well, but if you’ve important projects on the go, or if someone is depending on you, you should keep your attention pinned firmly on the present. If someone has let you down, then don’t be too hard on them – it might not be their fault.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The chances of a secret romance or discreet encounter are still pretty strong, although any thoughts you may have had of going behind somebody’s back are now likely to be outweighed by good old puritanical guilt: you know as well as anyone what is right and what is wrong.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Certain personal boundaries seem to have become rather blurred recently, and if you are a typical Cancerian you may be wondering where it will all end. Yet I have no doubt at all that intimate partners will see the sense in what you are doing.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

All general planetary patterns indicate that partners are encouraging you to do your best. While advising you to avoid going over the top, I must remind you of the old astrological law that the better the future you expect, the better the future will be. Confidence breeds success.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your social stars are stirring – at long last, some would say! It’s time to broaden your horizons and take as many new ideas on board as you can. Get out and about over the next four weeks, and even accept invitations you’d normally treat with disdain.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There are certain days when it is wiser to be polite and charming whatever the provocation – and this is one of them. Fortunately, you were born with an innate propensity to turn the other cheek. That does, of course, mean that sometimes other people do walk all over you!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Colleagues or co-workers may have been asserting themselves recently. In fact, I don’t think you have been given a fair hearing. All you can do is undermine others’ inflated faith in themselves, and if you prick someone’s bubble then they’ve probably asked for it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The emphasis on financial stars continues with a general note that anything connected with water is assuming greater significance. Does this refer to a holiday by the sea? Or merely routine plumbing problems? It could actually also indicate strange, illuminating dreams.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You must do everything in your power to resolve a dispute in a close relationship. Don’t allow partners to think you are totally self-obsessed and don’t let them walk all over you, either. A relation you haven’t seen for some time could have interesting news for you – so get in touch.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You would like to be in a position to know a great deal more. Wouldn’t we all? But, now that the facts are so difficult to get at, we all have our own version of the truth. Yours is as good as anybody’s, so lay your ideas on the line and wait for partners’ reactions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It may be frustrating to be left in the dark, but are you really sure you want to know what is going on? Be happy that current planetary influences appeal to your mischievous nature and have a good time. Or, at least, have as good a time as you can!