Horoscope Today, 25 October, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, 25 October:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The advice I have to give you remains pretty constant. The main point to remember is that nothing is as it seems. The stars are creating illusions, like mirages in the desert, so don’t be taken in. By the way, you could be very confident that you’re right about a financial matter, even when you’re really wrong!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It is said that more haste equals less speed. Never has this paradoxical statement been more relevant to your circumstances. The more you push, the faster you are likely to drive yourself into a very thick fog! Take a little extra time to figure out the facts.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re still walking a financial tight-rope, so take care unless you are more than one hundred percent sure of the outcome. Romantic stars, on the other hand, have seldom looked better, perhaps because you’re prepared to accept whatever happens with a good grace.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Nobody can prevent you from doing what suits you best. Neither will they be able to force your hand, especially as far as professional developments are concerned. It’s time to show your new-found maturity, impressing partners with your ability to take magisterial decisions.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Just one piece of general advice for the week is to avoid battles of issue and principle. You will all too easily be sucked into some sort of fanaticism in which everyone is sure of their cause and nobody listens to anybody else: so what’s new!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’re not always known for your ability to look on the bright side, so may I remind pessimistic Virgos that the long-term cycle is deeply auspicious and that in just over twelve months you’ll enter a period of truly awesome good fortune. Can you wait? The answer is – you must!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

Sometimes the pressures other people pile on you become too much. Nobody will blame you if you choose to give up. If I were in your shoes, I’d opt for a quiet week and let others get on with making whatever sort of mess or muddle suits them. And then I’d let them clear it up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There’s always one planet or another helping you along, and today the Moon is coming to your aid, but to receive help you must acknowledge that partners are right and you, horror of horrors, may be wrong. Difficult as it may be, you might now have to admit to a mistake.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your horoscope is curiously arranged in such a way that when the stars are urging you to take a financial risk the auspices show great problems! May I therefore advise you that only the safest purchases should be considered today – I mean necessities rather than luxuries.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Advertisement

Looking on the bright side, there’s nothing that can go wrong at home that you can’t deal with. A relative may break down in floods of tears. The plumbing may seize up – you name it! Try to maintain a sense of humour. And bearing in mind that nothing is inevitable, deal with problems before they arise!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Domestic chores and family meetings may offer a respite from the seemingly bizarre events of the week. Some of these may be imaginary but others may take place in real life! As it happens, this is an ideal moment to take the lead socially – to organise a cultural outing, perhaps?

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are well-known for your sense of personal fantasy, but have you got what it takes to put a secret proposal into action? Funnily enough, you have. You can now begin to plan your next major move but, first of all, you have to make sure you have all options covered.