Horoscope Today, 25 November, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, 25 November:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Today’s rather special Moon figures high in your list of planetary priorities, raising the temperature at work and in any legal questions. It also stimulates your creative energies. The most important consideration is to know your rights and stand up for yourself.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Personal projects which once looked fraught with difficulty and beset by

obstacles, now seem to be strangely free from problems. The only remaining

complications could be financial, though with excellent chances of improvement.

It all depends on your sense of timing.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Everything now hinges around your ability to get on with other people. Indeed,

it seems as if they have the whip hand, so your best chance may be to agree with

their every word, and accept that it can be pleasant to allow others to take the

initiative. Your turn will come very soon.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

By all accounts you will have little time left over after completing all those

steadily increasing tasks and duties. You’ll be burning the candle at both ends,

but you’ll be no use to anyone if you overdo it, least of all to yourself. Take

it one step at a time.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Financial extravagance is the key today, and the ripples arising from current

risks and commitments will be felt for at least two weeks, if not twelve months.

Sporting types should be on course for triumphs and trophies, so aim to improve

on your personal best.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

This is a remarkable moment for improvements in family relationships and welcome

changes in all domestic conditions. Accept that an element of uncertainty is

inevitable, but don’t let that put you off. After all, someone who has disagreed

with you will soon see the error of their ways.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your nomadic qualities are being stirred up. Short journeys are likely to be

made on the basis of family needs, rather than pleasure, but there is bound to

be stimulation for you in encountering new places and environments. The more you

travel, the richer your experience will be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You appear to be locked into a set of financial attitudes and commitments that

no longer suit your requirements or talents. Other people must now make it clear

that they back you to the hilt, otherwise there is no reason why you should

continue to do your best for them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Today’s lunar alignments influence all that is most special to you, arousing

hope for the future. Don’t worry if your ideas are still unclear, but recognise

that prestige and professional projects are about to take off. All they need is

one last almighty push.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There is so much going on behind the scenes that you might feel as if you are to

be sucked in to something that is only half-understood. You may wish to distance

yourself from people who are unnecessarily aggressive. If they are intent on

confrontation, then that is their business – and nothing to do with you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You need more credit – and partners may not deserve as much sympathy as you

have given them. However, you could have little choice in the matter, and you

will almost certainly be obliged to listen to their complaints. You never know –

you may even come out with the advice they’ve been waiting for.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may have to choose between two simple options – partnership or career, love

or work. So much hope seems to be tempered by seemingly impossible choices. Sit

this one out if you wish, in spite of the pressure to act. You should never let

other people push you into action before you’re ready.