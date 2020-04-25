Horoscope Today, 25 April 2020: Leo, Aries, Cancer, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn, Sagittarius, other signs Horoscope Today, 25 April 2020: Leo, Aries, Cancer, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn, Sagittarius, other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: This is a period which favours freedom, independence and far-sighted ambitions. There are also, conveniently enough, a spate of enjoyable planetary patterns which encourages treats and self-indulgence! My only words of advice are to avoid risks, emotional ones included, and attend to demands from children immediately.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: All Taureans who are moving home, or making major personal changes, deserve congratulations for being so utterly in tune with the cosmos. The rest of you must find ways to radically smarten up your domestic conditions and improve your family relationships.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: By the time the Sun makes its next important alignment, all that needs to be said should have been said. This is no time to stand on ceremony, and a relaxed and informal approach will help to put everyone at their ease. Short journeys may be necessary, so don’t put them off until later.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: Your finances deserve the top priority but it really doesn’t matter whether you’re saving or spending. On balance it looks as if extravagance is the favoured option, just as long as you don’t object to paying over the odds. What you really need is value for money.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Today’s lunar alignments really do give suitable pause for thought. Your planetary influences show unrestrained emotion and passion, and you will have to respond in whatever way suits you best. You might even have to tell other people what they want to hear.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: Although it looks as if you may be trying to keep something secret, I don’t think you’ll succeed, at least not just yet. There are two ideal ways to maximise today’s planetary energies – get involved in charitable ventures, and pursue a deepening mystery.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: When the chips are down you always do your best. This is a time to put yourself out on behalf of others, so don’t feel exploited. Stormy social stars could provide a number of unexpected encounters, and a new, unusual, person could be walking into your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: There’s something rather majestic about some of today’s celestial events, although that doesn’t mean you’re going to have an easy ride. Your crisis management skills could be in great demand over the next forty-eight hours, to everybody’s benefit!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: Two regions of your solar chart are now highlighted, emphasising long-distance travel and adventurous activities on the one hand, career and public ambitions on the other. Where these overlap, you will find your greatest personal success. It’s all rather enigmatic!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: The sheer length of time you’ve been pursuing your current course is now one of your greatest assets. You could soon be moving to a new level of personal fulfilment and emotional satisfaction. Plus, travel plans may need checking, or even revising.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: Today and tomorrow see the echoes of a series of tough and uncompromising planetary aspects that have been colouring your personal affairs for some while. Now is the time to separate ties and associations which are to continue, from those which may be dropped.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: No doubt many of you will be keeping busy today but, one by one, Pisceans have been falling by the wayside and I know that a good rest is now a vital requirement. Old and trusted friends make the best companions, and a touch of nostalgia will suit your mood.

