Horoscope Today, 24 October, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, 24 October:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Optimism breeds enthusiasm, which in turn breeds confidence. This is a law of life which is now coming into its own, as Mars, your planetary ruler, approaches the next phase of its relationship to Jupiter. You’ll do best if you pay extra careful attention to your intuition.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Something’s going on – but what? The whole tone of the week is likely to be coloured by a vague feeling that some sort of major event is looming, but you’ll be unable to put your finger on the details before next weekend. In any case, you’re in a strong position today, so with a little effort in the right places you’ll make the most of it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your financial stars are so finely poised that you could make a fortune, but one false move and you’ll lose the lot. I’ve spelt out the risks, so it’s up to you whether you go ahead or wait a while. You’ll probably feel more confident tomorrow, but guard against complacency.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re now following your stars through the middle stages of a cycle of growth, opportunity and expansion. Looking at the long-term, you must now consolidate. In general, the time for revolution is over, although you can spring a few surprises over the next three days.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You have so much to offer. In fact, this is your time to save the world. Or at least, that’s what you may think. First, you need to make sure that you actually know what other people want. Keep secret ambitions under review. It may soon be time to break your cover and make your intentions clear.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Although there’s still plenty of time to make professional plans and steer other ambitions back on course, the time for glory may have passed, at least for a little while. Your romantic stars are heading for a burst of brilliance in a couple of weeks’ time, so you can begin to fill up your diary.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

Your ability to reconcile rivals and hold different factions together is one of your undoubted strengths, but this week you must calculate whether your peace- making efforts will be worth it. You’ve got some pretty strong opinions today, but that doesn’t mean that you’re always right!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

All Scorpios in any way connected to the travel industry or educational world have a great deal of potential, but must play their hand cautiously. Every single one of you must watch out for legal complications this week. Plus, of course, you’re busy catching up with jobs that should have been finished a long time ago.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sometimes you have to yield to a superior force, if only temporarily. Unfortunately, you are no longer in any position to lay down the law or force the pace. There seems to be a tiny matter of an issue of principle to sort out first, although a less promising week for getting to the facts cannot be imagined!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Advertisement

Deep down you know that the moment is not yet right to burn your boats. Yet with Mars, the fiery planet, intimately linked with Saturn, planet of limits and boundaries, the symbolism is right for a definite, if rather confused, break. But, of course, you have to do it without letting anyone down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Optimism at work is one thing but, if you move too fast, then others will be left behind this week. You’ll then be on a downward slope of misunderstandings, arguments and eventually a falling out. Take the trouble to explain yourself and keep friends and relations on your team.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Jupiter is your protector, but it is being undermined by various other irritating planets, so you may succumb to confusion and muddles. You have a choice, of course – revert to being a typically irresponsible Piscean for the duration! A little forward planning would help!