Horoscope Today, 24 April 2020: Leo, Aries, Taurus, Scorpio, Gemini, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Sagittarius, other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

A bright and colourful moon is bound to lift your spirits, even if only temporarily. In fact, it’s tomorrow’s planetary picture which is going to set you on a permanent course for emotional fulfilment, so hang on in there, and do your level best to avert potential bad feeling.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If ever you imagined that domestic hassles or awkward family relationships could be put off until later, think again. No matter what other people do or say, you must do what you know in your heart to be right and proper. You can’t put off the inevitable just by ignoring it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s a relatively lively day, celestially speaking. Probably the best thing you can do for yourself is to revise a few of your attitudes and opinions, and drop those excuses you’ve been using to justify inaction. It doesn’t matter what you do, just as long as you do something!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

When all is said and done, money still seems to be the most important factor in your life. It may be best to consider the matter from the psychological perspective, for the extent to which you value yourself and your loved ones is more important than how much cash you have in your pocket.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

This really can be a special time of year, as one by one the planets line up in your honour. The trouble is that life’s still not easy, but don’t mistake obstacles or over-commitment for misfortune. Quite the opposite: a chance problem may help you to refine your talents and skills.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Mercury, your planetary ruler, has switched roles, somewhat prematurely in my opinion. Don’t be disappointed if it begins to seem that a recent promise or commitment will not be fulfilled. Strange as it appears, any delay will be well worth the wait.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The social dimension is becoming stronger, which means that in work or in any equivalent major ambition, other people are now becoming increasingly important. Never imagine that you’ll get your way without a large measure of support. If you try to go it alone, you might not get there!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’re undecided about what you should do and uncertain about what’s expected of you. Even if you decide to back-track on one particular social engagement, it may be too late to call it off. In any event, all professional Scorpios are about to hit a new high at work. Congratulations!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The ever-present influence of Jupiter, planet of growth, enhancing the principled and spiritual dimensions of your character, is about to receive another shot in the arm from the Moon. On a purely mundane level, it’s vital that you know your rights.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your emotional situation is about to change, hopefully for the better, although it might not seem that way at first. Long-distance love is still the theme, so it’s very much a question of absence making the heart grow fonder over the coming few weeks.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Saturn, that serious and sober planet, is still an extraordinarily powerful factor. However, the feelings of stability which it has been nurturing are being increasingly overwhelmed by your deepening desire for a personal revolution and for more respect and recognition.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Mercury and Venus deserve no little thanks for the good they are doing you emotionally. Although today’s celestial alignments favour hard work, do yourself a favour and cram your social diary as full as possible. You’re prepared to play hard and work hard.

