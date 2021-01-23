Horoscope Today, January 23, 2021: Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction

THE DAY TODAY

The Moon is about to shift into a different part of the zodiac, heralding a new zodiacal cycle. Generally, this is a fine moment for launching new enterprises, so press ahead. However, personal circumstances and astrological factors are bound to vary in each individual case, which is why caution is advised and risks are out.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

According to the theory of the harmony of the spheres, when the planets are arranged in such a taut fashion they play a very delicate tune. This is why your difficulties may so easily become massive advantages. It is strange, as you’ll discover, the way that fortune can change at a moment’s notice.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

This is one of those profound moments when the planets draw your attention to higher spiritual truths. If you’re in tune with your celestial patterns you’ll act only out of the highest of motives. But, in relationships, what matters most is a mental rapport, a sense that you and your partner are on the same wavelength.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The moment is now absolutely perfect for a windfall of some kind. The Gemini who doesn’t end the weekend richer, or at least feeling much more prosperous, will be a rare and unfortunate creature. Even your relationships will be tangled up with what you can afford.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It is difficult to imagine more helpful stars than those which currently occupy your chart. Your lunar picture is profoundly auspicious, especially for those of you who are having a party this weekend. Plus, a secret ambition will move one very discreet step forward.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You have played to win – although the results have not always been exactly what you expected. Your current feelings don’t reflect your real achievements, so look on the bright side. Is the glass half empty – or half full? It all depends on how you look at it – doesn’t it?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may appear to be just slightly muddled – perhaps because your mind is elsewhere. Events over the next few days will show that the correct approach is flexible and romantic. At a time when your mood is about to change dramatically, you’ll do well to keep your options open.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

If you are totally resistant to change you will be oblivious to today’s emotional planetary picture, but if you are ready to move on, you will realise that life is becoming more adventurous by the day. Some of you will be driven by professional ambitions today, others by a need to come top in your community.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It may be a good idea to allow others’ needs at home or at work to take precedence over yours. The reward for such selflessness will follow soon! Plus, you will both avoid a number of problems and find new vistas opening up. And, once that happens, you’ll be ready to leap into the future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The entire world will be in a Sagittarian frame of mind. Mercury teams up with Jupiter, your ruling planet, in a marvellous pattern which enables you to seize the advantage. And not before time, you might say. Yet, while the pace is hotting up, the planets sound a warning against impatience.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s a confusing sort of a time. Partners may lack judgment, but their words will contain a core of wisdom that you’d ignore at your peril. Rarely do the stars combine such spiritual depth with amazing potential for pleasure. Plus, a spot of shopping therapy may lighten the atmosphere!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Spare a thought for your general state of health, both emotional and physical, and get yourself into shape at every level of your being. Happily, romantic trends are positive but quiet. That gives you the chance to have your way with a minimum of fuss.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s time to set free what the psychologists call your ‘inner child’. Artistic Pisceans should be on top form. Even those Fish who have not learnt a particular creative skill, should be introducing more spontaneity, colour and fun, and possibly a dash of culture, into everyday life.