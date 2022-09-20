Horoscope Today, 20 September 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, September 20:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It is still a fact of life that little will go your way unless you make a leap of the imagination and try to see the world through fresh eyes. There is a lot to recommend the perspective which a close partner has now adopted – and you have much to learn.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You have little real reason to feel hurt or betrayed, the reason being that you are as responsible as anyone else for the direction that events have taken. The solution is to be more aware of your own motives in future, for self-awareness leads to self-discipline, and great success.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It is pleasant to be praised by people who are more accomplished than you. The way forward lies in restoring old friendships, thanks to Venus’ dominant position. Try to focus on the bigger picture – on what partners actually mean, rather than on what they’ve said.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The overall planetary position is calm, yet these are still exciting times for Cancerians. Therefore, you can, indeed must, continue to push for the fulfilment of your personal ambitions with no hint of compromise. And if you meet major obstacles, slow down, pause for thought and then redouble your efforts.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The real key to current twists and turns lies in a dimension of astrology more subtle than that revealed in your solar chart. The really important developments are not yet clear, and that’s why you should tread with care, caution and consideration for your companions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Many of you have not had much luck communicating clearly in recent months – all of you can point to some situation or other where you could have been more persuasive. One option now is to distinguish what is useful on a practical level from your emotions and irrational fears.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A little-known characteristic of your sign is its connection with generals and military men. This is of interest now because over the next two weeks you still have the opportunity to fight and win an important battle. But you need allies who will stick by you, no matter what.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Almost everything, from the initial planning stage until the final act, seems to be taking place with a degree of secrecy. If other people are unaware of what is going on you must take it upon yourself to protect their interests. They would expect no less!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Make partnership the key to your success over the next two weeks. You must take on board a few simple home truths particularly that, if you collaborate, you may seriously enhance your prospects. Also, if you still have a long-held but undeveloped creative talent, now is the time to let rip.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

In no circumstances must you be pressurised into abandoning your personal career or worldly ambitions, no matter if partners do try a little emotional blackmail. The people who try to pressurise you might have little idea of your actual needs, so you may have to sit down and tell them once again!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Believe it or not this is now the astrologically ideal moment for a journey into the unknown! This may not fit in with other pressures, but perhaps you can make a start on future plans. Actually, it’s a day which could bring new responsibilities and professional opportunities.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There are sound astrological reasons why you should not be too hasty in your financial judgments. However, there is plenty of time for you to search out different information and assess the options. You’ve got a good financial sense, and you may be ready to make a firm, long-term decision.