scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Horoscope Today, 2 September 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 2, 2022 -- Pisces - Long-term complications aside, this is a simple and helpful day on which to discuss long-term plans

Horoscope Today | Astrological prediction | Horoscope for AugustHoroscope Today, September 2, 2022: See what the stars have in store for your sign

Horoscope Today, September 2:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Never underestimate the long-term effect of current changes in your social scene. All will become clear next week, so don’t sit around scratching your head. Instead you can get on and complete overdue domestic duties. Spare a thought for the future, though.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...
Savarkar, a bulbul and the misplaced metaphorPremium
Savarkar, a bulbul and the misplaced metaphor
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am

What is really needed from you now is a change of attitude. Many of your difficulties or limitations actually exist only in your imagination, and it therefore stands to reason that with a different approach they’d probably disappear. It will help to talk to the right people.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There’s a lot going on down at the bottom of your solar chart what with planets jumping this way and that like so many demented chickens. Do yourself a favour and spare a little time for quiet contemplation – that’s the way to get things into perspective.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It is said that inside every Cancer there is a Capricorn waiting to get out. In other words, inside every muddled, emotional Crab there is a world leader. Yet even without going to extremes it still looks as if you are becoming more of a leader in a very special field with every day that passes.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There is a real danger of cutting off your nose to spite your face. This particularly applies to money matters, but also to a whole range of personal issues. If you’re confused, just wait until the dust settles. It may be another couple of weeks before a matter of principle is resolved.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You think you know what you’re up to, and what you must do next. However, you could be following a false trail. You may, of course, be absolutely right, but the element of doubt is sufficient for me to advise caution. A loved one is about to turn on the charm, so you have plenty to look forward to!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

If you think that nothing is as it seems – you could be wrong! Still, the great thing to remember is that friends don’t always mean that they say. Keep that simple truth in mind and you’ll get the most out of social relationships without being disappointed or disillusioned.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You do dig in your heels so terribly easily. That really is a great shame, for your behaviour totally contradicts the astrological message that everything is in a permanent state of change. Don’t imagine, for example, that a current professional situation is in any way permanent.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Try to remember what first drew you to another person, or a group of people. It’s always good to focus on what’s really important – your friends and loved ones. After all, you don’t want to get caught blaming the wrong people for the wrong things!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Advertisement

The Moon is about to let you off the hook, but I’m honestly not sure if that’s a good thing. It may do you more good to grapple with contentious issues, including money matters, until the last minute, even if it is too late to substantially alter the final outcome.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The time has come to make loved ones, partners and employers realise that you cannot be taken for granted any longer. Don’t press too hard just yet though, for a minority of people you have to deal with are still too self-obsessed to see anything other than their own interests.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Long-term complications aside, this is a simple and helpful day on which to discuss long-term plans. The Moon’s useful aspects favour agreement and compromise just as long as you are prepared to find a radically new solution, to old problems. You might have to put one of your personal goals to one side.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 01:00:17 am
Next Story

PM to commission Vikrant, unveil Naval Ensign ‘Nishaan’ on Friday

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Mumbai: MNS worker booked for slapping woman

Mumbai: MNS worker booked for slapping woman

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem
Opinion

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

How death of a pregnant Indian woman led to Ireland changing its abortion law

How death of a pregnant Indian woman led to Ireland changing its abortion law

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement