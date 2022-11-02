Horoscope Today, 2 November, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, 2 November:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You can work with your horoscope, rather than waiting around while fate makes up your mind for you. The only way to cope successfully with your current transits is to build as broad a basis of support as you can. Your social relationships will act as a safety net, preserving you from a promised hard landing.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

I am sure that a loved one has been all too ready to pursue a cavalier approach. It has been easy to dodge personal issues by immersing yourself in work or some other worldly ambition, but perhaps you do now need to face up to intimate, deeply emotional questions.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Push yourself to the limit. The best estimation of your prospects indicates that you must make up for lost time in addition to coping with fresh responsibilities. Don’t fall back on old excuses to avoid facing your destiny. Have courage, Gemini!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Certain doors may now have to be closed. I am not telling you to turn your back on opportunity, but I do think that you should be more selective in future. Concentrate your energy on areas which are bound to bring success, and avoid time-wasting offers.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You are almost certainly unaware of deeper planetary movements which are even now affecting the most hidden recesses of your psyche. But do be assured that for the rest of the year, authority, tradition and stability are the keywords in your personal life.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There’s no rest for the wicked, as the old saying goes. There’s no rest for you either, so you may as well recognise that relaxation will be in short supply. Keep your nose to the grindstone and get as much done as you can. The more you do now, the more time off you’ll have later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

All you have to do is be yourself. Easy advice, I know. I also realise that this may be the hardest thing in the world to achieve, but there’s no harm in trying, is there? The general planetary picture is very optimistic, so set off with a song in your heart.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There’s been a great deal of talk lately about the need to save face. This is a concept which means a great deal to you, and people you live with had better recognise this. The best way to placate you is to make you feel that you’ve won – even if you haven’t!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Reassuring relationships connect Mars, Jupiter and other helpful planets. In plain language this means that personal relationships dovetail with overseas links. A perfect time for a long-distance trip perhaps? You should certainly pay special attention to all foreign connections.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The benevolent planet Jupiter balances the aggressive planet Mars. The result? Well, for a start I’d say you’re being set up for an increase in your earnings. Luck doesn’t come into it. Instead it’s all thanks to your own hard work. Give yourself a pat on the back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It will be a rare individual who doesn’t recognise that every difficulty conceals a host of benefits. There is so much going for you at the moment that you may finally have your cake – and eat it! Other people may be envious of what they see, rightly or wrongly, as your good fortune.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There is good in everyone and a bright side to every offer. In many respects you will fare better than most people, if only because what is awkward for them comes perfectly naturally to you. May I remind you that this is no time for moral back-sliding, so stiffen that back-bone!