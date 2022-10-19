Horoscope Today, 19 October, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, 19 October:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Look far afield for stimulation. If you’re about to go around the world, that’s perfect. Otherwise, try to introduce a hint of adventure into your life at home. Also, give a priority to religious feelings or mystical aspirations. After all, what you really need at the moment is a sense of personal meaning.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You’re still probably in an obstinate and unbending mood. I won’t advise you to compromise, for only you know what is best, but I would advise you to be very careful about when you take on a partner in a trial of wills. Only fight battles you know you can win!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There’s still a high chance of an argument, but that’s a good thing if it helps clear the air. A difference of opinion could actually ease suspicions and fears, because everything will be out in the open, so a flexible, pragmatic and sensitive approach suits your purposes best.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You probably feel swamped by responsibilities, but there are indications that an increase in your burden is purely temporary. There is no better time to deepen your involvement in a charitable enterprise, and helping others is actually a great way to feel good.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Children should form a more important part of your life. This means that even if they’re not making demands, you should still go out and see in what ways you can help, cajole and encourage younger people. You might even draw some fresh inspiration from their attitudes and opinions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your daily planetary cycles indicate a very strong emphasis on home and family affairs, but the monthly pattern places the emphasis on work. In love, you have two weeks before a final choice is necessary. The question is, do you want to please yourself – or somebody else?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Mercury and Neptune are a strange pair of planets. One loves facts, the other lives by its dreams. Yet by a strange series of coincidences they are about to have a very inspired effect on your home and family life. What could be better? Just remember to keep up to date with practical commitments, though, or you’ll risk stirring up chaos.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The facts may be against you but that doesn’t mean that you’re wrong. There are different ways of being right, and you have a feeling for the real inner meaning, even if you have difficulty putting it into words. If other people don’t understand you, then that’s their problem. Give them time to catch up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You are being singled out for celestial attention, but that’s not always such a good thing. When all eyes are on you, your behaviour must be impeccable, and the result is that you tend to feel a little hemmed in. You’ll increase your freedom to manoeuvre with just a little fancy footwork.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The question is not what to do but how to do it. Secrecy may be more advisable than a public display. Also, selflessness is much better than selfishness, even if you do feel it’s time you had a fair crack of the whip. Be patient; your time will come – and sooner than you think.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The Sun is currently directing all attention in your horoscope towards activities which are self-satisfying and creative. It would be a shame if you didn’t use the current time to achieve something of lasting value. I know other people are putting extra demands on you, but perhaps they can be persuaded to back off – just a little.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

If I told you that the area of your chart ruling professional and worldly ambitions was imaginative, freedom-loving and almost impossible to pin down, you’d probably know what I mean. That’s why your hopes are so high, but also why you need to see the world the way in which more cautious colleagues do.