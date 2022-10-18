Horoscope Today, 18 October, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, 18 October:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Today’s Sun-Moon angle is moderately stressful, yet helpful for some of your personal interests. A number of areas will therefore benefit, especially if you or a loved one are planning a long journey. Actually, it’s good to talk, so keep people you’re close to informed of your movements.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It’s now time to think about financial issues in great detail. You don’t have to be rushed and may leave things at the planning stage if you wish. Yet property deals should proceed much faster if other people stop fiddling around over aspects that should have been worked out long ago.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If life seems like an uphill struggle, all well and good. You should find that, if you put in a super-human effort to overcome all emotional challenges and obstacles, the results will be stunning. If you really and truly believe in yourself then you might even find that other people take you more seriously.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s a day which encourages anarchy, if only in a mild manner, and I’d therefore advise the need for self-discipline. If you don’t organise your affairs properly now, you’ll give someone else the chance to take control. And, if you don’t arrange your own time, then you can’t complain if you lose out.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A cherished ambition is still at the planning stage, but if you’re already on the launch-pad you should get off to a flying start. If you are sure of your ground, you may feel ready to take a risk. See to it that the people who can help you, know what you’re up to.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Today’s planetary patterns are strong enough to encourage sweeping changes at home, even a move of residence. However, this is a passing phase, and your interests will have changed by tomorrow. They’ll probably shift further by the day after, so keep an open mind.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your nomadic tendencies will be at a peak, so unless your schedule is fixed and unchangeable, take some time off for a stimulating trip. If you’re at work, meetings and conferences will go well. And, wherever you are, try to make extra time for the pleasures that make life worth living.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The fact that one particular person is becoming more stubborn and dogmatic doesn’t mean that they’re right, but neither does it mean that they’re wrong. Listen carefully to what is being said. After all, just because they don’t make sense at first, that doesn’t mean that they don’t have a point.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s a powerful time of month, and a moment to remember that even little actions now will be magnified over the coming three months, so think carefully about exactly what it is that you want. The first step could be to sort out the financial implications.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s a secretive day, but I hope you will be happy if there’s a little confusion. A slight muddle may be annoying, but will help you bring about the day’s romantic promise, perhaps indulging in a little nostalgia. You might also be able to worm your way out of an unwanted commitment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Security is vital, but the personal situation is looking increasingly changeable. Don’t be too concerned if life seems fraught, as very pleasant opportunities will be woven in amongst the difficulties. Besides, rather than being unduly bothered by people who are in a bad mood, you should be able to take the lead and cheer them up.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may have just cause to complain about people at work, but take a sensible approach and offer assistance to people who don’t deserve it. Remember all those wise sayings about loving your enemies. If you’re nice to someone who has been mean to you, than you might completely disarm them.