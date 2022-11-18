Horoscope Today, 18 November, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, 18 November:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Venus is adjusting its position, which means that good romantic news is on the way for those of you who have suffered a disappointment. Significant financial influences are excellent for property deals, so if you’re arranging loans, mortgages or guarantees, get on with it!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You are now officially in a long-term creative cycle, good news for all of you pursuing an artistic discipline. The other superb indication concerns increasing possibilities for self-indulgence and treats! If you decide that you want to dance all night, then why shouldn’t you?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If you’ve been having trouble getting your point across, have another try today. If it’s been a younger woman who has been refusing to listen, then the results should be even more dramatic. And when you’re socialising, traditional outings to familiar places could be the most enjoyable.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Lunar alignments make this an emotionally supportive day for all Cancers everywhere, partly because the world could feel like a friendly place, as if it’s somehow on your wavelength. It therefore follows that with a little goodwill you can get on with anyone.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Venus, planet of love, is on your side, advising you to stop and think. You may realise exactly where you are emotionally, which would be useful. If there’s someone you want to get in touch with, do it tomorrow. And if there are outstanding questions at work, get the facts straight now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Secret emotional fears and fantasies are about to take a new twist, perhaps moving one significant step nearer reality. Talk to a loved one and make sure that they share your hopes and feelings. The chances are that your respective positions are closer than you think.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

Financial affairs dominate, with your most prosperous stars encouraging you to accept other people’s promises at face value. You don’t want to miss out, but neither do you want to be taken for a ride. The choice is a fine one, but there’s no reason why you shouldn’t get it right. At work, please be more assertive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If a professional relationship has been a little wobbly lately, now may be the moment to make amends. Extend the hand of friendship and see if you can’t have a second, or even a third, chance. Loved ones could be feeling more sensitive than they pretend, by the way, so be gentle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You are renowned for your grand vision of life and adventurous spirit. However, you’re starting to worry about the future. You’ll feel a whole lot better after next week’s social developments, but until then you may have to take a certain amount on trust.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Advertisement

When we look back at the past, it seems that you really have done rather well. You may now sort out a financial complication. It might be that someone you thought had let you down will turn up trumps after all. And, when they do, you will be able to sit back and take satisfaction in the knowledge that you were right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You do have a lot on your plate, and I know that it’s difficult pressing on alone, but just when you’re about to give up, someone is bound to help you out. Emotions will be super-intense, so don’t provoke people unless you are prepared for an almighty reaction.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Give yourself a break today and let your imagination soar. If you’re dreaming of foreign parts, take travel plans one step further. Also, give a little thought to legal questions, but don’t bend the rules. The point is that straight-dealing wins the day, even if it’s hard work.