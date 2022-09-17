Horoscope Today, 17 September 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, September 17:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Watch any wild, speculative schemes. Yours is not the only sign subject to rash influences but, right now, your best professional prospects come from long-term planning rather than a short-term gamble. And why not save your social energy for self-indulgent whims of a low-risk nature – and just enjoy yourself?

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The great news is that cash is about to flow in, giving you the go-ahead for various schemes and long-awaited purchases. You have maybe two or three days to wait for the perfect alignment. Patience is a virtue you have in abundance, and right now it’s one of your major strengths.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Situations you thought you knew inside out will suddenly have exciting new dimensions. It’s often like that at this time of year, partly because the planets begin to stimulate your remarkable creative zones. What you’ve got to do is do what you want, not what other people think you want!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your faith in certain individuals may have been shattered, but someone is standing by you. It’s not just practical changes that are important at home, but an entire shift of attitudes. It’s time for a spot of domestic clarity! And, by that, I mean openness and honesty.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s a good moment to make a wish. A good ninety percent of all available celestial factors are cheering you on in one form or another. Probably the best way to tune in to their expectations is via a spot of positive thinking. The fact is that even difficulties can work out to your advantage.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

I know what a doormat you can be, and that sometimes you resent the extent to which others walk all over you. Yet, if you are discriminating and capable of making sensible choices, you will be able to separate the deserving causes from those that deserve only to be packed on their way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Everything seems to be working out just fine, although I realise that there may have been a few hairy moments! All that’s necessary is that you know when to change and when to stay still. It’s all in the timing – and you, of course, have an instinctive knowledge of when to move forward and when to hang back.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Although you may be a little edgy, I don’t think you have anything to worry about just now. A great many of you are facing a busy day. At the very least you must work out how to attain a treasured ambition. Surprisingly, someone you live with could be a considerable help.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Normally you’re in the driving seat, but now you seem to be a passenger, travelling life’s transit system as a passive observer. Stand up for yourself and for your rights as never before, although that might mean that you have to take on new responsibilities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Patience, tolerance and a sense of humour are the necessary ingredients for a successful day. Perhaps you might like to take someone else’s part if they’re in difficulties or making heavy weather of an otherwise easy load? A few choice words could help – if you can find the right way to say them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Relationships on all levels should be more harmonious, contented and affectionate as the major planetary alignments zoom in on delightful regions of your solar chart. Go for all adventurous options, if you have a choice in the matter, that is.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’re standing on the brink of a brave new existence. I can’t promise you the world, but I can forecast that life will become considerably more comfortable as a result of current choices and actions. You may have to put your money where your mouth is, though!