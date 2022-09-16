Horoscope Today, 16 September 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, September 16:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Balance is needed this week if you are to make the most of tremendous personal opportunities. Your daily stars, however, tell a different story, urging you to follow your heart no matter what. You never know – other people may actually respect you more.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

A relative or loved one may appear to need your help. Yet I believe that the real situation is the opposite, and that it is you who could do with a helping hand. Relatives must be encouraged to pamper you! You may have to do a little persuading, though.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Do not make any bold moves concerning your emotional situation until the picture is a little clearer. The fact that current stars are highly romantic can also mean that you are in a muddle! But it’s all really to do with not knowing what choices are best for you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon keeps your emotions on the move like so much water swilling around in a bucket. Don’t complain if your mood is up one moment and down the next, but appreciate the marvellous variety of emotions which is your special gift. And if you’re making your mind up, do it on the basis of the facts.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your planetary picture is reaching a monthly peak of good fortune this evening. Your only enemy is impatience. Indeed, any difficulties will stem from a spirit of uncontrollable excess. Stay in command, especially of your emotions, and all should be smooth.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Partners are certainly in a mood to throw surprises your way. I doubt if you’ll understand all the very many pleasant trends in your life at the moment, or accept that someone is working away on your behalf. But that’s only because you tend to think that other people are just feathering their own nests.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

You seem to have taken on rather too much and the practice may not prove as easy as the theory – but, then, it never does. You’re partly saved by the fact that higher powers may come to your rescue, but in return you must maintain the best standards: nothing less will do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You probably feel as if you’re swimming around in a fog, a consequence of the fact that all your thoughts are being filtered through that most misty of planets, Neptune. All the same, I’d like to remind you that you need to keep up a good front at work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your foundations are shifting, and everything that takes place does so because your sense of freedom is reviving. Don’t read any more into personal situations than is really there. What is happening may be unusual but is for the best. You may be reminded of an old friend or lover abroad, or may decide to fix up a foreign journey.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Advertisement

You are fascinated by all the hidden areas of life, and your interest in mysticism, spirituality or the occult is likely to be stimulated by Mercury’s current relationship to those two psychic influences, Neptune and Uranus. On top of which, you have to watch your wallet!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You can have something you want, but only if you accept that its use or value may fade as time passes. On the other hand, if someone gives you something you haven’t asked for, do respond graciously. Otherwise they may decide not to help you next time round.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Just because people like you, that doesn’t mean that they have to do everything you want! Even those who have been somewhat difficult of late will change their tune and give you more support. Whether you will be granted all your wishes is another matter, and depends partly how far you are prepared to compromise.