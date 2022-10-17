Horoscope Today, 17 October, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, 17 October:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

A decided dearth of interesting lunar alignments today means that you can take time off, so that if you do have a lot on your plate, then it’s because you failed to say ‘no’ when you had the chance. It also indicates that the choice lies with you, and this is one of those times when you may make your own future.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It’s a week for radical and romantic decisions, a time to be open about your ideas, and not to allow anyone to put you down. You may not be right in other people’s eyes, but you know the truth when you see it. You’ll only run into trouble when partners are equally convinced that they are correct!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There still seems to be a great deal to be said for keeping yourself to yourself. However, as the Moon reaches a dramatic relationship to your sign, you will be encouraged to spill the beans. If you have a weakness, then it’s probably over-confidence.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Venus, planet of love, inclines you to out-and-out romance, but Mercury, ruler of communication, means that what you’ll really want out of friendships are shared interests and good conversation. Sheer passion may not be enough. But I think you knew that already!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Some of your planets are careful, hard-working and cautious, while others are desperate to be dynamic, reckless, adventurous, optimistic and a touch excessive in all areas of life. As from now, you are to be plunged into a whirlwind of excitement – but slowly!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Much has been said about your willingness to be walked over and exploited. The fact is that over the next few weeks, perhaps more than ever before, you will be called upon to put yourself out for others. If the stars offer you any advice then it is to help the people who deserve it, and steer clear of those who are ready to take advantage.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Whether at work or at home, it’s not only a question of who you know, but how well you get on with them! Above all, you should see to it that a pleasant compromise is reached. You’ll get your reward next week. In the meantime, take delight in any good fortune which alights on people close to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’ll have to deal with the week’s domestic arrangements today, but on the deeper level, it’s time to enhance and express your reputation as a healer of the spirit as well as of the body. And, as it happens, your financial stars are also looking fairly shrewd!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If you don’t know what’s going on today, and everything seems to be irrational and deeply suspicious, that’s only to be expected! Spend a little time getting to the bottom of one particular mystery. You might even find that someone is being terribly reasonable, just for a change.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Other people are naturally sweet-tempered. If they’re not, it may be because of something you’ve said or done, which means that the solution lies in your hands, even if it is now too late to get back to where you started! And if you can’t turn the clock back then at least make sure that you don’t make the same mistake again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may devote more attention than normal to developing a co-operative family-like atmosphere at work, and if you’re not gainfully employed, press ahead with ambitions to enhance your status in the community. And, at home, take control and try to set higher standards.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You have a reputation for not liking hard work. That is a pity, because over the near future you may be busier than you’ve been for a very long time, but it will all be extremely worthwhile in the end. You can cut down on wasted effort by organising your time better.