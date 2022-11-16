Horoscope Today, 16 November, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, 16 November:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You might be the managing director or the chairman of the board, but one way or another you’ll have to sit down and listen to what other people feel. You may even have to do exactly what they want. Come to think of it, that might not be a bad thing.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The financial situation, by the way, is looking hopeful just as long as you check every microscopic detail. Before very much longer you will come to be admired for your knowledge and wisdom. But, first, of course, you have to prove yourself, and that could take some doing!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A potent gathering of powerful planets urges you to sort out fundamentals, but also to do things in your way. Children and other relations should therefore fall into line. At least, that’s what you hope! But, if they don’t, then there might not be much that you can do about it!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You do have a lot to learn at the moment. In fact, the whole of the coming few months should see you acquiring new skills and experience. Even a romantic encounter will teach you more about love. But then that’s what life is all about – learning significant lessons.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Little by little, planetary pressure is easing. What a relief! As the celestial tension lifts, you will be able to stand aside and allow other people to take over where you left off. You don’t have to do everything by yourself, you know, especially when you’re surrounded by willing hands.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

A whole bunch of planets is soon to shuffle places, so you might be doing a spot of head-scratching as you look around and wonder why everything’s not like it was last week. You must take it easy at home, especially if you don’t want others to pile the pressure on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Moon is still on your side. You may therefore expect to get your own way. You can, if you wish, imitate the somewhat bossy qualities of your opposite sign, Aries. A cash surprise is coming your way, but your chart doesn’t say how much. I hope you’re not disappointed!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There does seem to be some change of mood today, encouraged by the Moon’s shifting position. You may reveal a secret, or at the very least share some private information. You will gain credit for your behaviour, even if you have to make one or two sacrifices along the way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your planetary trends may not be perfect, but they are still helpful, so be content with your lot. You may give social contacts a high priority today, especially as you might be entrusted with a secret tonight. Your discretion will win a new friend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There’s still an excellent chance for all you professional Capricorns to secure an immediate goal. All Goats everywhere should be diplomatic and polite, even if other people are behaving badly. Remember what they say – two wrongs don’t make a right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Hopefully a loved one is about to change their mind, and hopefully you will be very happy at the outcome. You may apply a little more emotional pressure, but don’t push a partner into a corner. They won’t appreciate it, now – and they won’t let you forget it, later.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Do listen to expert advice over the next two weeks. And if a partner doesn’t take the romantic initiative soon, you should make your move. Start asking questions at work as soon as possible, and look at ways in which you can help someone else out of a tight corner.