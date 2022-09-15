scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Horoscope Today, 15 September 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 15, 2022 -- Capricorn - Someone may ruffle your feathers, but then that's nothing new

Horoscope Today | Astrological prediction | Horoscope for SeptemberHoroscope Today, September 15, 2022: See what the stars have in store for your sign

Horoscope Today, September 15:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

I have no doubt that the past few weeks have been slightly unsettling. I suspect, though, that it’s next week’s developments which will show the way the wind is blowing. You’ll feel happier once the path ahead is clear, but you may not be able to wait until absolutely everything is certain.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...Premium
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD stylePremium
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD style
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko

Finances may be hanging a little too heavily over your head at the moment. If possible, do talk to others about your plans and thoughts for the future. Remember the old saying that a problem shared is usually halved. At least, let’s hope that it’s not doubled!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You are definitely in the mood to fight for your rights at the moment. Don’t let anyone take you for a ride, but don’t be mean, either. Nobody will think the worse of you if you are gullible or easily deceived. The only real risk is that you might feel embarrassed!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’ll need to keep your feet firmly planted on the ground if you’re going to face intricate and intensely emotional situations stirred up by that energetic planet Mars in an acutely sensitive zone of your chart. You’ll be looking for outlets for your adventurous aspirations.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

With each day that passes you are coming closer to the solution of a complicated problem. The only question I must ask is whether you are really ready for the answer, and will you recognise the truth when you see it? Perhaps it will be a close partner who notices when the time is right.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

A fluid Moon keeps your emotions to the fore and it’s no use sticking to the letter of the law. If I were you, I’d judge each case purely according to the most compassionate and humanitarian considerations. The more you give, then the more you’re likely to receive.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

The chimes of freedom are ringing out, but I must remind you of the old cliché that prisoners are often lost without their chains. Are you ready to take that leap into the unknown which is symbolised by this week’s remarkable alignments? You’ve got until next week to make up your mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

While it’s true that your stars are generally auspicious, at least in daily terms, weekly indications suggest that you may shoot yourself in the foot. It’s strange just how many ways you find to undermine your confidence! Snap out of it, and look after yourself!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If you’re holding out for a better deal, you must reckon on the fact that people and circumstances over which you have little or no control may dilute your will and set up all sorts of red herrings. What you’ve got to do is keep your eye on the ball: when it moves, you move!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Advertisement

Someone may ruffle your feathers, but then that’s nothing new. What could be different this time, though, is your response. Have you thought, for example, that it may be you who has misunderstood people in authority, such as employers, rather than the other way round?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Old and half-forgotten memories are apt to creep back, and you may be feeling nostalgic. Yet if your thoughts and habits are dominated by the past, you may miss a personal opportunity, perhaps one that has foreign connections or far-sighted implications.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Jupiter, planet of growth, optimism and expansion, is joined to your chart in an emotional umbilical cord. Right now, this potent celestial force is channelling a great deal of optimism in your direction. Use it wisely and don’t jump the gun. A little wisdom now will save you a huge headache later.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 01:00:08 am
Next Story

No political interference in transfers of civic officials: BMC

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement