Horoscope Today, 15 October, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, 15 October:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Everything seems to focus around how much you can afford, not to mention the value you place on certain relationships. Money itself may be a cause of friction, but you may also spend your way to satisfying long-held desires. Just check you’ve got the spare funds first.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There’s a powerful undercurrent in all your affairs at the moment, sweeping you inexorably towards the future. In fact, you’ll soon reach an emotional high tide. It seems inevitable that you must be true to your heart, and this will make it very difficult to compromise.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You are bound to feel just a little strung out today, perhaps because it looks as if your work is never done. If you put your emotional energy into achieving something of value, rather than frittering your time away, then you will soon begin to reap the rewards.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You should state your case and stick to it. If you know that what you say is an exact reflection of how you feel, there can be little room for compromise. It is up to others to realise that, just now, you have to be you. I’m sure partners will be patient with you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your planetary aspects could not be more challenging. This is a simple way of saying that difficulties should be welcomed as ‘learning opportunities’. You may see this as a chance to grow in wisdom, maturity and confidence, even if partners’ behaviour is sometimes wild and unpredictable.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s certainly a powerful moment, and you seem to be unduly affected by the way other people think and feel. There may be nothing you can do about it for now, beyond trying to get them to talk about their many fears and desires. Don’t judge them too harshly.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

Please don’t lose your head just because all around you partners seem to be losing theirs. The most positive way to use your planetary energy at the moment is to get involved in some sort of charitable venture. Do favours for others and you’ll benefit within a few years – or even months.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You think you know your own mind, but do you? Now is the time to face the facts, as long as you listen carefully to other people’s views. The only problem may arise if you are dealing with matters where emotions count for more than do your practical skills. And, above all, don’t undervalue your own contribution to the world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

This certainly looks like an expensive moment and, if you know what’s good for you, you’ll stay well clear of dubious financial involvements. Put your emotional suspicions to one side and concentrate on finding out what makes someone else tick.

Advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You are bound to meet your fair share of criticism. In fact the greater the opposition you face, the better, because you’ll be forced to sharpen up your act, with good consequences for your social dreams and romantic affairs in particular.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Whatever you’re doing, however you feel, there are always balancing factors, and right now excessive secrecy relating to feelings will be compensated for by equally forthright honesty concerning ideas and opinions. As a matter of fact, it may be all thoroughly confusing!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You seem to be smitten by a strange sort of divine discontent, almost as if you know that the grass must be greener on the other side, but you’re not sure how to get there. News from overseas might just bring relief, but a mystical or spiritual approach may reveal the answer.