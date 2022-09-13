Horoscope Today, 13 September 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, September 13:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

One set of planetary patterns is reckless, another is optimistic. The end result could be interesting to say the least! If you feel like taking a moderate risk then go ahead, as long as your timing is right and you’ve consulted all the experts. After all, sometimes life is just too short to stay in one place.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Challenging relationships between Mercury and a number of other planets mean that you may be forced to shift your position a little this week. In fact, you may as well give a mile as an inch, and resolve a long-term difficulty while you’re about it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Everything revolves around your attitudes and opinions. The big question is, are you prepared to be more flexible? If not, you may find that you lose the advantage and perhaps sacrifice a friendship. The last thing you want to do now is drift apart from somebody who has been so special.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Jealousy is not a pleasant emotion, but you do find it far too easy to become envious of others’ apparently marvellous situations. Stop for a moment and think about just exactly how much you have going for you. Perhaps, you might discover, they think it’s you who has got it made!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may be on tenterhooks as generous Jupiter approaches a fresh relationship with your chart. You’re on a long-term cycle of emotional exploration and it’s possible that you’re already looking forward to an engagement that’s not scheduled to take place until next year.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You can pay a bit more attention than usual to professional qualms and queries. You’re bound to feel a little emotional about your place in the world, but nothing will suffice except commonsense and an appreciation of reality. Just because other people have their heads in the clouds, that doesn’t mean that you should join them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Surprises await. I cannot promise that everything will be easy, but I can assure you that in amongst the thorns, roses will bloom. Be patient and wait until next week for the real magic, though. But, then, at the risk of sounding trite, magic is all around you – all you have to do is look.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

May I remind you that pride is one of the seven deadly sins? I’m pointing this out now because you’re currently quite prepared to listen to other people, but I hope you’ll remember this piece of advice in about a month’s time when you’ll be convinced you’re number one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You are having to do a tricky juggling act, and it seems as if you have taken on one commitment too many. You must decide what is to go and what is to stay. If you don’t make up your mind, then the choice may be made for you. And if that happens then you may not be able to influence the outcome.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

I know that when events move fast it may all be a little scary, but everything in astrology comes in phases. If you deal well with current tension then you’ll be in an ideal position to enjoy relaxed conditions next month. You may also be feeling somewhat more affluent.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

As things are starting to go right in one area, you may imagine that they are starting to run off course in another. Perhaps you’ve been doing something wrong: it’s important not to bend the rules at this stage, at least not until you can see the lie of the land.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

One particular disagreement does not want to go away, however much you wish it would! It’s not in your nature to grit your teeth and carry on, so do what you can to make sure that everyone sees that peace and harmony are the fundamental conditions for a happy world.