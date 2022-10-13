Horoscope Today, 13 October, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, 13 October:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

For the second day running your emotional alignments are strong, something which you never find easy mainly because feelings can be such messy things. It’s all a question of relaxing into it, accepting whatever happens. ‘Go with the flow’, as they say!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your natural instinct for self-preservation is boosted by two very helpful aspects to Venus, the planet which represents your emotional needs and desires. Your intellect and instincts should be functioning as one, so your judgment could be impeccable – hopefully!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You must get your priorities right. First among these is the need to co-operate with other people, whether at work or at home. It therefore follows that you should be as charming as possible. You must be a good listener for that’s one of the best ways to see to it that others do take you seriously.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Not everything works out as expected, but then what would life be like if everything went according to plan? Pretty boring, probably. Bear this reassuring and simple truth in mind over the coming days as partners, loved ones and colleagues start to play up.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

This is a time for realism. You should accept that errors have occurred and that you’ll soon be in a position to work out who was responsible and why. There is no need to apportion blame, only to prevent the same errors being repeated. In fact, if you learn from your mistakes you will deserve praise.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You ought to be able to ensure that partners are never again in a position to force your hand. However, whether such an aim is realistic is another matter. Probably the best you can do is state your case and attempt to win them over to your way of thinking.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

You may be under some extra pressure at the moment, but it’s all friendly. You are being urged to be more outgoing, confident in your ideas and public with your feelings. At all times, come back to the central requirement – the development of your unique talents.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

People you live with can be very difficult to pin down. Sometimes you wonder what they actually want! As it happens, somebody close should soon alter direction, lifting a burden from your mind. Emotionally, professionally and personally, all the pieces of the jigsaw should now be beginning to fall into place.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There may be few individuals who are genuinely happy with recent discussions and agreements. This is partly because your latent perfectionism is coming out, so you can try to see such discontent as very useful, encouraging the desire to do better next time round.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Advertisement

You can’t stay as you are for ever – neither do you want to. If new routines or methods are to be accepted, it must be with an option for change in the near future. The point is that it is only when you put your plans into practice that you’ll identify the pitfalls.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Secret, hidden or suppressed feelings are once again bubbling over. You should be aware that, even if your behaviour has been impeccable, others could still be annoyed or envious. That may be their responsibility rather than yours, although you might have to sort them out and restore commonsense.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You still have all your wits about you, thank goodness. In fact you may be able to see sense where other people are completely confused. The only thing bothering you may be a long-distance affair, or even a family connection which is stretching the limits of your affections.