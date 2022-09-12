Horoscope Today, 12 September 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, September 12:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

At first sight a great deal may seem to be unclear. I suggest that you switch into classical Arien mode and appreciate that what is very necessary now is an instinctive and intuitive approach. In other words, although the facts and figures may be important, they don’t necessarily tell the whole story.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

I’d like to begin the week with a word about health, for the planets are adopting one of those classic formations which tends to make Taureans feel so terribly under-par. It’s very important that you pace yourself, putting your feet up as and when necessary.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury is still in a critical relationship with a series of planets. We astrologers describe this particular pattern as electrifying, so wait for the sparks to fly – if they’re not already doing so. The biggest bone of contention could be money, perhaps because you found yourself holding the bill!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

In a sense you are now being offered one last chance. A last chance to do what, you may ask? The straight answer is a chance to complete whatever was begun two or three months ago and is still of very special personal importance. So, whatever’s happened in the meantime, get on with it!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may safely leave domestic initiatives until the end of the month without risking your reputation. Today’s lunar inclinations are nicely sociable, so a fine time may be had if you mix as widely as possible and remember that everyone has a story to tell.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Career matters are highlighted today, although whatever happens at work may have strangely emotional overtones. Security seems to be one of the major issues, so don’t object if others are a little clingy. After all, you have often relied on them in the past.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s all happening! The very special features in your solar horoscope at the moment are provided by the links between planets which rule your inner, private life and those which influence your public aspirations. That’s why you might actually be expressing your destiny.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You must be aware by now that life is becoming increasingly strange – and a little mysterious! A partner may have some good news late in the day, so stick around and give an old opportunity a new chance. Financial details need further consideration, so don’t be rushed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The entire financial system is in a state of flux. How far this affects you is another matter, but I believe that you are now in a very strong position to effect a long-term reform in your personal affairs. You’ll be able to slip between the cracks and work out your own solutions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Splendid planetary aspects are waking you from your slumbers. It’s all very reminiscent of rising from a troubled dream to discover just how marvellous life really is. Even the odd trauma over the next month may teach you what a wonderful world we live in.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

A great deal of this week’s celestial activity seems to involve the thought processes. I wouldn’t say it was a good time for harmonious discussion and agreement, more for outrageous statements and extreme positions. And then there’s the question of your secret fantasies! More about them later!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

I know I have warned you about financial indiscretions in the recent past, but I’d like to make the point once again that you’re walking a tight rope. There is no room for error and you must be one hundred percent on the ball. A friend, perhaps a female friend, may be able to help.