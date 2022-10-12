Horoscope Today, 12 October, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, 12 October:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The entire mood of the times is still very emotional, and not a little mysterious. You’ll soon find your feet but, to start with, the best thing you can do is probably to operate on the basis of your dreams and imagination, rather than on some alleged definition of so-called ‘reality’!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You have every right to do as you please, even more so because others have let you down. Why should you rely on those who have proved unreliable? However, such feelings go against the grain and, at work, especially, you should pay all respect due to authority.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There is absolutely nothing wrong with being ambitious. The trouble is that you want to come out on top, but you’re also usually very idealistic. Avoid the tendency to judge yourself a failure when all around you people are impressed by your success.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

A home or domestic matter has been responsible for the odd sleepless night. However, you may now be able to identify the deeper pattern and hence the purpose in recent personal difficulties. You might even find that a delay is really to your advantage.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Other people may have been dragging their feet, and no doubt they will continue to do so. You may be even more impatient than usual. However, there are now distinct signs of movement, and you can push things along by the simple matter of getting people to talk to each other.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Even if you discover that someone is not after all a paragon of virtue, there is no need to be disillusioned. This would not be the first time that they have failed the test. Have you considered the possibility that your standards are a little too exacting?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You should be in high spirits. If you’re not, it’s because you are failing to see the obvious. The correct course to follow is one which brings out your confidence through learning new skills. It is never too late to sign up for a course, class or training programme.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Sometimes you’ll do anything to stand up to fresh challenges, but you have been drifting towards escapism recently. The best advice now is to turn and face the questions from which you’ve been running away. You may not get all the answers, but at least you’ll reach some sort of resolution.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You’re mainly concerned with private and personal matters rather than professional ones. What is agreed or finalised now could safeguard your long-term comfort and security. It’s all down to Saturn, planet of stability, a thoroughly mature planet as it happens: you’re growing up fast!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Slowly but surely the overall planetary picture is easing. However, there is one last hurdle to clear before you can truly relax and put your feet up. For your own sake, do not tie others to commitments they can’t fulfil, but give them the time and space they need to come to their own conclusions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may make a determined effort to relax today – and give extra thought to your long-term plans. It’s one of those friendly periods when others seem to be particularly susceptible to your advances, and when your suggestions should go down well.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are feeling extra-sensitive today. As your planetary aspects are supportive you should feel mainly hopeful about the future. You may give in to your sentimental feelings and put real life to one side – at least in questions which don’t really matter.