Horoscope Today, 11 November, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, 11 November:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Other people may blow hot and cold, but you can’t really blame them. You may be as anxious to change your mind as they are, and you might do yourself a favour if you follow their lead. Keep a very, very close eye indeed on all savings and investments.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It’s your last chance to make an important decision that you’ve been putting off for ages. For the next two weeks it’s very much a matter of tying up all the loose ends and keeping partners sweet. The more people you have on your side, the better you’ll feel!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Loved ones have really got on your nerves lately, but are you sure that you are blameless? Without even realising it you may have let someone else down or trodden on their toes. This is no time for instant judgments or verdicts, so wait until you have all the information.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

I don’t often tell you to lower your sights, but now I am worried that if you are too exclusive you may miss a vital opportunity or fail to make a valuable connection. I don’t think you’ll put a foot wrong, but you do need to open your eyes to possibilities you might never have considered.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’ll resist any tendency to duck the issues at home. Although you may not realise it, you have hit on the right solution, but you may need to wait for others to catch up with you. What is obvious to you, may not be clear to them, which is precisely why you should be a little more understanding.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There is a strong chance that you will begin to look far afield for inspiration and enlightenment. You can leave any work battles to one side and instead concentrate on improving the overall quality of your life. You’ll look back later and see the wisdom of your actions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your plans to travel and communicate more are certainly in line with the promise of the stars: you might have plans of practical value to discuss with distant relations. Solid business opportunities are in the air, but you may be better advised to go for a safe bargain rather than risk all on an extravagant outburst.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You will be forced to face a whole series of issues and questions involving close partners. It doesn’t matter much whether it is private or public life which preoccupies you. All that is important is the quality of your closest relationships.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

As soon as you stop thinking you know all the answers, you’ll also cease pounding your head against the nearest brick wall. The current Sun-Moon angle announces that this is a time to get the balance back into your life, and that means trimming your deepest desires.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

This is without doubt a decisive period, but you are probably able to take care of yourself. If you can advance yourself socially, so much the better. If you’re lucky enough to benefit from romantic hopes, then enjoy your good fortune. And, if you’re offered a compliment, then accept it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Being mistress, or even master, of your own household, is more important to you today than being respected by the world as a whole. Yet don’t forget that next week may bring even greater pressures on you to make a name for yourself. The question remains, though, as to how you’re going to pay for your dreams.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Life looks good. Even though the stars are battling it out, the general mood of the times suits your fundamental disposition. You may therefore feel at home in a world which others find frankly disturbing. But, then, you always were a very unusual – and remarkable – person.