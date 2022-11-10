Horoscope Today, 10 November, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, 10 November:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There are two factors to take into account today. The Moon’s general indication for everybody advises caution and the tying up of loose ends. As far as you are concerned as an individual, there is an expectation that you will accomplish as much as you possibly can.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There are pressures on you to get on with essential jobs, but can you really follow someone else’s agenda? If you wish, you may give yourself twenty-four hours before leaping into action. However, there seem to be several domestic matters to be resolved before you can feel truly safe, secure and confident. And you must keep colleagues, employers and loved ones informed.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The lessons you are having to learn now may be making you uncomfortable, but you’re not alone in feeling slightly unsettled. The simple truth is that you are being encouraged to take on more than you can handle, which may in fact be no bad thing.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Passion is in the air as the Sun and the Moon approach a strident relationship, mixing female power with male energy. Your close partnerships are nothing if not interesting at the moment, and there really is considerable opportunity to get out and have a little fun.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

When the chips are down, you’re really quite sensitive! You realise only too clearly that difficulties between you and other people are not just going to disappear, but you may find solace in the company of certain family members, perhaps younger relatives.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’ve been hanging on, but you will soon hear something to your advantage. I expect that the implications may take some considerable time to sink in, but when they do then you’ll realise how well off you are. Look hard enough and you’ll find the silver lining!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

If you’ve got your wits about you, today should prove to be productive and profitable. Most of the planets raise the question of your finances, even indirectly, and ask just when are you going to get your act together? The answer is – when you’re ready!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s certainly a day of extremes. On the one hand, everything really is going in your direction. On the other, it may be that you just can’t put a foot right where your other half’s concerned. But, then, there are few people as skilled as you at walking emotional tight ropes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You have a tendency to overdo things. It’s an emotional day and, while people around you seem to be basically well-intentioned, there will be a complete disregard for the facts – with all the risks that this entails. If you aren’t up on the details yourself, then bring other people in to help.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s a day to mix with friends and lovers, both old and new. Your social stars are often highlighted at this time of year but, this year, they are stronger than ever, so take pleasure in other people’s company. You never know who is going to be important to you in the future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You probably feel unsure about who your friends are; you’ve always had many acquaintances, but often few people to whom you’re really close. Spare a little extra thought for family members, especially those who are younger and need your help, even if they’re reluctant to ask for it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Something deeply inspiring is going on in your life, but in a sense you’ve probably been here before. Foreign connections are important, but it’s your mystical and spiritual dimensions which require a little more attention: the answers to a current dilemma may lie within!