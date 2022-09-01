Horoscope Today, 1 September 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, September 1:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Do you feel down-trodden? Hard done-by? This is not how other people see you, but it is often the way you feel. Anyway, with the Moon occupying an intriguing position, you may find that the scales are tipped in your favour. Give them an extra push, just for good measure.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You do tend to take on emotional burdens, don’t you? If you are falling into the old Taurean trap of accepting life as it is, don’t. With a single leap and a mighty bound you could be free of personal pressures which have bothered you for longer than you can remember!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You should now find it really easy to forget about intimate affairs and concentrate on making the grade – and making your mark at work. Your best course of action is to get hold of anyone who will listen and bend their ears for as long as you can!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It is pretty certain that you still need to use tact and diplomacy when handling one very special relationship. A romantic involvement is now coming up for its periodic review, and you will have fresh demands to make. See to it that they are realistic ones.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Confidence is a funny thing. First you have it, then you don’t. The curious fact at the moment is that you are likely to be confident with your feelings, but not with your ideas. Or is it the other way round? All things considered, the stars aren’t sure whether you’re coming or going!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Difficult planetary alignments present you with a tough challenge, but I am sure you will rise to it. The problem is how to make a go of joint financial relationships and commitments. Fortunately, helpful planetary aspects are equally spread throughout the day.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

You could not wish for better social influences, and you’ll be putting plenty of extra effort into making relationships work. This doesn’t mean that they’re easy, though. I think ‘interesting’ might be a better term, as friends and partners chop and change, in turn making then cancelling arrangements.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

A personal ambition appears to hang in the balance, but eventually you will come out on top. Indeed, you might have already done so, though there seems to be something deep within the Scorpio psyche that stops you recognising when you’re well off!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You must continue to exercise due caution and discretion over a joint financial arrangement. If I could just repeat something I’ve been saying for a few months, it is ethical issues rather than cash balances which seem to be the heart of the matter.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Advertisement

I’ve not spoken about professional affairs yet this week, so just let me take you ahead a little and point out that, as the days pass, your work will suddenly spring into life. Even if you’re not in gainful employment, there are other ambitions waiting to achieve lift-off.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your solar chart is a complex one at the moment. You may say one thing and do another – and then change positions on both counts. Await further developments! But not with baited breath! A cash question makes you think about fundamental issues – such as whether money or friendship is more important to you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You idealistic Pisceans are not as unmaterialistic as you sometimes pretend. You must therefore agree that this is a day to get out and earn some extra cash, if only to finance ambitious spending plans. You could, if you wish, make a complete break with the past.