Horoscope Today September 24, 2020: Leo, Pisces, Cancer, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today September 21, 2020

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Today’s basic pattern picks out all who are making short journeys, attending interviews, taking decisions and seeking out information. In other words, the focus is on communication in all its forms. You may also do well to let other people in on a secret – but choose the right moment.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The key question now is the extent to which you have allowed yourself to be taken for granted and walked all over like some sort of cosmic doormat. Watch out for dictatorial people and take evasive action. If you can stay out of their way, then you will end the day much happier!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon should give you a feeling of confidence, although there will be a few mood swings and these in turn will bring occasional self-doubt. However, in the final analysis you should feel hopeful about the future. Optimism breeds success – and attracts potential employers.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You still seem to be doing extremely well in many respects, and the best approach is one which highlights your creative gifts. You must realise that there is no area of your life free from your intense emotions. If you acknowledge that, then you’ll be able to keep them in check.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Supportive planets are helping you keep your feet on the ground, which is just as well at a time such as this. You’re entering a new emotional cycle, one in which there’ll be little time for romance or sentimentality. Instead, look at down-to-earth issues, such as how much you can actually afford!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You have a reputation for being clear-headed and reasonable, yet too many people are completely failing to see just how far your ideas are driven by an intense and idealistic desire to see the world put to rights. If only they would leave you to get on at your own pace.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You should keep an eye on the financial situation and realise that what other people mistake for strength could actually be a sign of weakness. It would therefore be folly to shape your actions to partners’ expectations. Perhaps they should do what you want this time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your indecisive streak is coming out. Not before time, some people would say! Your first instinct when faced with a dilemma may be to return to the safety of former conditions. That’s fine in the short term, but you can’t put off the inevitable forever!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your emotional loyalties may now be based in the present rather than in the past. Yet for some reason you will find it increasingly important to back-track, and work out just exactly what did happen, and why a relationship came to an end. You might also be tempted to take advice you’d normally ignore.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You can be easy to stereotype. Too many people underestimate your versatility, especially at work. If partners and colleagues would only sit down and listen to your ideas for sharing responsibilities more equitably in the future, they’d learn a lot!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There is much to be said for tackling social issues head-on, but mainly if money is involved. The one thing you must be sure of at the moment is that partners and friends will be changing their opinions more often than their socks! Not that it’s a bad thing, of course.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may devote whatever time is necessary to sorting out fundamental questions, especially concerning your family relationships and domestic conditions. You should try to remember what was agreed in the past as well, and respect family members’ feelings.

