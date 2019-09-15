Horoscope of the week (Sept 15-Sept 21, 2019): Taurus, Leo, Aries, Libra, Virgo, — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The planets are still in a formation which encourages secrecy, but please do steer clear of people who are determined to spread rumours or go behind partners’ backs. Upheavals early in the week could knock you off course, but you’ll soon steady your nerve.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Rarely have the trends been better for Taureans with professional ambitions. Venus and Mars indicate that this is an excellent week for securing a new job or, if you’re staying put, achieving respect for your accomplishments so far.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Most of your planets are in that part of your chart which encourages you to project yourself in public and play down your personal feelings. However, don’t ignore your very real individual needs. Mercury, your planetary ruler, is in a poetic mood, and you may create a vibrant impression.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There are times of year when the planets offer you a degree of inspiration that takes you beyond the normal limits of your life. To make the most of such trends you must consciously look for ways to improve your lot. Such a time is now.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Very interesting developments are taking place in the area of your chart ruling your finances. There does seem to be some confusion, but also a great opportunity to benefit from any savings or investments. Money is a concern, although there are definitely some excellent bargains to be had. Keep your eyes open!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Life’s not all plain sailing at the moment, but then nobody ever said it would be. The one area of opportunity is romance, which many of you, for one reason of another, have tended to ignore. The next set of lunar alignments falls in a lively, assertive part of your chart, setting you off on a new cycle of adventure.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Venus and Mars combine to offer the best planetary influences as far as relationships with loved ones and children are concerned. You must, though, act in line with your individual feelings, for only you know what is best. There is bound to be a major mystery early in the week, and that could set your mind thinking about fresh ideas and new ambitions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your planetary influences this week are potentially highly pleasurable. And this, more than anything, is why you really must find some time to enjoy yourself free from the cares and burdens of everyday life. Please don’t waste this valuable opportunity! One other point to bear in mind is that emotional ties could prove costly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Short journeys are on the cards, as are pleasurable family encounters. If you have brothers or sisters, they are the relatives who will be most important over the coming two weeks. Otherwise, stick with those friends who you know and trust as yourself. Any professional upsets should be cleared up with a bit of goodwill.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Emotional ties are not always what they seem. The indications that a new partnership could be profitable financially are growing stronger. Perhaps a new friend will come up with a lucrative proposal. It’s certainly a positive time to take a gamble – as long as the odds are on your side.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Venus and Mars are the two planets which rule your social life, making you irresistible to other people. Now that both these marvellous celestial bodies are offering you their support you will at last make new friends. Oh, and your financial stars will improve as the week passes, bringing hints of new prosperity.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Discreet romantic encounters are in store for the typical Piscean. All of you will relish quiet moments spent with loved ones, especially if an element of mystery or intrigue is involved. One thing is certain, and that is that you must listen very carefully to all well-meaning advice. Plus, you could change your mind by the end of the week.