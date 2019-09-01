Horoscope of the week (Sept 01-Sept 07, 2019): Libra, Taurus, Aries, Virgo, Cancer, Leo — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The implications of this week’s Sun-Moon alignments will be with you until the middle of next month, strengthening your quiet, reflective mood and making you less willing to deal with argumentative friends. Socially this could be rather a conservative time – you’ll prefer traditional entertainments and you could even relish a dose of nostalgia.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Make the most of superb planetary patterns. Already, the far-seeing, adventurous, principled and high-minded celestial aspects which have exerted such an influence on you are fading. The best indication for a happy life is that Venus is still encouraging your partners to take a generous line – just as long as you agree that they’re right!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Career prospects are growing stronger for all you ambitious Geminians. Even those of you without paid employment will be making your mark in the world, perhaps through a voluntary enterprise. What I would say, though, is that it is personal contacts which will help you along in every sphere of life. It’s who you know, not what you know, that counts.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s a week for hard work and self-discipline. That may not sound like fun, but just think of all you’re going to accomplish over the next seven days. At times like these, patience is a virtue. You must recognise that you will achieve none of your aims without practical assistance from partners. Accept help when it is given, and don’t let your pride get in the way.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

As Mercury ceases one intense aspect to your sign, so Venus is moving into another. You must now put your social and romantic plans into action: the time for talk is over and you may follow your instincts. At the same time, might I advise that you recognise the virtues of hard work and realise that you won’t get something for nothing?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

All Virgoans involved in the world of work have been dealing in important discussions. Some of you have even been applying for jobs recently. Now you will begin to see the benefits in your relationships. Romantic indications are good and improving. It’s a positive phase socially, so go out and create those longed-for opportunities.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The big change comes as a result of Venus’ move deeper into friendly and supportive regions, just as Mercury stirs up your passions. Close romantic and family relationships will soon become much more enjoyable, and you could begin to appreciate a new union. Until then, you should press ahead with current engagements, realising that punctuality is vital.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your emotional planets offer you a much-needed shot in the arm. Now is the time to put forward your very individual Scorpionic ideas with the self-assurance that results from being right. One very personal proposal will come your way. But even intimate suggestions must be discussed with friends, especially if you want to keep them on your side.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s all go on the family front! You may still not be clear about what improvements are needed, but there is no harm in pressing ahead and finding this out by the usual process of trial and error. Jupiter, your planetary ruler, is now moving erratically, raising your morale and boosting your spirits.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

From this week, you will have to rely on practical talents in addition to your social skills. Plus, from now on, it will be personal contacts that oil the wheels of success and happiness. On the other hand, have you ever considered the fact that what you normally consider to be success may not be what you really need?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Being born under Aquarius, the Water Carrier, means that you tend to carry other people’s burdens on your shoulders. Never was this more so than now, so it’s time to get involved in charitable activities. Don’t be unduly concerned by the occasional delay, for a postponement might give you the chance to take a much-needed second look.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’re about to gain enormous advantage from the amazing new Sun-Moon patterns. It’s full steam ahead for all fortunate Pisceans. Making way for the future may mean, however, that you have to wave goodbye to an emotional tie which has been keeping you in the past. But, then, sometimes it feels good to move on.