Horoscope of the week (Sept 29-Oct 05, 2019): Taurus, Aries, Gemini, Libra, Leo, Virgo, — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Mercury is changing its position, becoming more intense and raising the intellectual temperature. Wild ideas will be flowing thick and fast although it’s likely that some will be too impractical to implement. But then there are times when even your best-laid plans just don’t work out. It’s a generally pleasant and profitable week, so get on with it!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Someone, probably a close partner, deserves your affection or gratitude. Don’t hold back, because appreciation of what has been done on your behalf will guarantee good relations in the future. Monetary stars look best around the middle of the week, so plan accordingly and make wise long-term investments.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may need to work hard if you are to persuade other people to fall in with your plans. Don’t worry if you can’t secure the co-operation you need as there’s nothing to be lost in going it alone. Venus is keeping your social stars buoyant, so get out and about mid-week. Stay in touch with older relations. They seem to have their finger on the pulse of family affairs.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The two planets influencing your financial affairs are Venus and Mars, which explains why, although you stand a good chance of boosting your earnings, the most likely result will be an increase in your outgoings. Make the most of increasingly happy social stars, and take the initiative, rather than sitting by the phone, waiting to be asked.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’re more dependent on partners than you sometimes admit. The appreciation and respect of your friends is vital to sustain your sense of emotional well-being. Such attention should be in plentiful supply this week, thanks to the affectionate planet, Venus. Now that Mercury is also being so helpful, you must listen to other people’s good advice.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Work may be hard but it should also be enjoyable, perhaps throwing up a new friendship. If you have any practical interests which seem to have been stalled, do team up with like-minded people. The whole point about current developments is that one or two minor crises now may be necessary in order to push you on to the next stage.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Venus is a superb planet, occupying as it does a central position in your astrological make-up. Its current location signifies that whatever troubles you encounter, you’ll always bounce back. Saturn is still advising caution, so you’d be advised to tread carefully in personal matters. After all, you have no intention of upsetting someone you rely upon.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

A happy atmosphere at home may be knocked off course by a personal surprise. The fact is that partners and loved ones will be so enthusiastic about their own plans that they may be unwilling to compromise. So, you could make it your goal to bring everyone together. Mars tends to push you into various madcap schemes, but this is no time to leap without looking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The combined movement of the Sun and Mercury is due to take the heat off at home and allow you more space for your own personal needs. You really must try to get out and about as much as you can. Jupiter, your ruler, has more surprises in store within a few weeks, so plan your hoped-for improvements now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The emphasis is shifting to your home life and it now seems that long-term plans may finally come to fruition. Indeed, there is every chance that events will now move towards a speedy and satisfactory conclusion. Pay more attention to financial affairs – there are healthy profits to be made if you spot the right opportunities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s a lively time for Aquarians, mainly on an intimate, personal level. The pressure on your finances should ease, which is one reason why you may now contemplate new purchases. You can act in the knowledge that the fates are with you, although you can never be totally sure what twists and turns await you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

For the next three to four weeks money is going to be on your mind. You will be surprisingly assertive where your finances are concerned, pushing your interests as hard as you can, which is all to the good. Positive trends are forecast for Pisceans for the next five months.