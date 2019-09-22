Horoscope of the week (Sept 22-Sept 28, 2019): Aries, Taurus, Libra, Leo, Virgo, — check astrology prediction

ARIES (21 Mar – 20 Apr.)

Clear-headed stars give you the advantage. Your grasp of the facts is good, but not yet perfect. You’d therefore be very wise to avoid over-stating your case. You may live to see the day when you regret any current promises, for they could prove surprisingly costly!

TAURUS (21 Apr. – 21 May)

Life is about to get a whole lot better. You may have been through some low periods recently, yet somewhere along the line you will begin to appreciate that your real blessings in life are much more substantial than you ever realised. A secret love, or a treasured memory, will help you regain your composure.

GEMINI (22 May – 21 June)

You are not exactly at a disadvantage, but neither is this an ideal time to make great strides at work. Concentrate instead on laying down firm foundations, including sorting out domestic hassles, and broadening your social contacts. Home entertaining is an excellent option any time after Tuesday.

CANCER (22 June – 23 July)

Some very fancy footwork is necessary if you are to maximise your current emotional advantages. If you delay, a recent opportunity will vanish before your very eyes, like a mirage in the desert. At work, you may be able to cast a spell over a colleague, turning someone who was a rival into a true friend.

LEO (24 July – 23 Aug.)

Matrimonial and partnership issues are still highlighted, though in a manner which is beginning to look increasingly expansive, hospitable, generous and optimistic. What could be better? You’ll set the lead, and the first priority should be to attend to practical repairs. It’s time to fix all broken fittings.

VIRGO (24 Aug. – 23 Sept.)

Facts and figures which are uncovered this week will enable you to get one step ahead, both at home and at work. Good news will shore up your material security and a joint investment is beginning to look increasingly worthwhile. In love, though, you’ll be keeping your secrets close to your chest.

LIBRA (24 Sept. – 23 Oct.)

While your dominant financial influences are still very extravagant, it seems that most commitments and obligations are left over from the past and may not be strictly relevant to the present. A little economic rationalisation is in order, so be sure to prune all unwanted and outmoded commitments.

SCORPIO (24 Oct. – 22 Nov.)

Simply stunning stars at work reveal the truth at last: you’re a better worker than anyone else and you’re now lined up for a gigantic pat on the back. In love, you’ll aim for the top and turn down anything which smacks of second-best. However, in financial matters, a compromise is necessary, so try to find a middle way.

SAGITTARIUS (23 Nov. – 22 Dec.)

You’ll be chopping and changing, cancelling engagements and juggling commitments. The stars are still smiling on all those of you in love, but there is also time left for arranging artistic activities, pursuing pleasures and planning a party. At work, though, keep a sensible head on your shoulders.

CAPRICORN (23 Dec. – 20 Jan.)

What a mysterious time this is. Something is happening, but what? Behind your planetary movements lies the fact that the stars do indeed have a sense of humour and that they sometimes like to confuse you. Keep your wits about you, for when the answers do come, events will move faster than expected. And don’t forget the golden rule: believe in yourself.

AQUARIUS (21 Jan. – 19 Feb.)

Enjoy whatever good fortune comes your way. This should turn out to be quite a memorable time for affairs of the heart, so do take the initiative, happy in the knowledge that people and partners are likely to welcome your advances. At work your recent achievements will now lead to further opportunities.

PISCES (20 Feb. – 20 Mar.)

You’ll have too much on your plate and you’ll be rushed off your feet. But then, it’s all in a good cause, isn’t it? You’ll handle current pressures so much better if first you learn to say ‘no’, and then try to relax. Partners and colleagues will rapidly come to respect your self-control, and may entrust you with extra responsibilities in the future.