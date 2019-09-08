Horoscope of the week (Sept 08-Sept 14, 2019): Taurus, Leo, Aries, Libra, Virgo, — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon is giving you a head start. Now is the time for a personal clean-out, making a break with the people and places of the past, in order to prepare for a bright future. You can now begin to look forward to the next month with hope, optimism and increased confidence. Pay more attention to younger relations.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There’s an increasingly belligerent mood in the air, with people around you disturbingly willing to blow their tops. You should escape personally unscathed but must allow partners to voice their feelings. The problem is that you may have a hard job establishing the facts. Don’t be impatient: the truth will emerge in its own time.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Social commitments are likely to prove costly. What can you have done to incur such large expenses? All that can be achieved now is damage-limitation to salvage what you can out of a financial mess. Mercury will enable you to stay the course, but only because it encourages you to face the real facts of the situation.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You really ought to press ahead with professional activities if that is what concerns you at the moment. Many Cancerians will be rooting on behalf of a partner or loved one who is aiming for promotion. You may still be facing some opposition over a vital personal matter, but don’t let it bother you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If you know what’s good for you, you’ll start planning a break now, whether it’s a short trip or a long-distance journey. There is no need to worry about all those extra commitments here at home, as these should easily be taken care of by other responsible people – at least, in theory! On the whole, this is still a positive period of change and growth.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

In many ways it’s a mysterious week. Someone may be encouraging you to take a risk, but you must be warned that this is not the ideal time to gamble. If you do decide to go for a get-rich-quick scheme, then you must keep something in reserve. In fact, if you plan for the future now, you will thank yourself that you were so far-seeing.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Social trends are looking better and better, the only drawback being that some of your wildest hopes may remain unfulfilled. Be realistic from the start, otherwise someone may let you down. Venus, planet of love, maintains a good romantic and social outlook and you may soon meet one individual who will have a major impact on your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your two planetary rulers, energetic Mars and obstinate Pluto, are still in a challenging relationship. As they move, they will be like the irreversible force meeting the immovable object, so be prepared. Overall, this is a time for independence and for striking out on a new course. Yet, if you require more freedom, you must offer the same to partners.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

By and large the planets are very well positioned. The only word of caution is to avoid plots and conspiracies and, if you are feeling bitter or resentful, not to direct your anger against the wrong target. A generally adventurous air suits you down to the ground, and I can see you taking the initiative across the board.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Everything should go according to plan, just as long as you get your family relationships and domestic affairs in order. This is why you should do everything in your power to reach early agreement with relatives. Swift action now will guarantee your future security, at least in the short-term.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You can now begin to push ahead with a very private goal, one which seems to have romantic overtones. Travel is very strongly figured in your solar horoscope, encouraging you to take a short break. It is more likely that you will go somewhere nearby than far afield. Make final plans soon.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You should now be feeling much more prosperous, perhaps due to a recent windfall or possibly just because you are more optimistic about the future. Your romantic stars favour discretion. Your business plans are to be put into practice, although you may have to spend a little now to get more back next month.