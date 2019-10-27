Horoscope of the week (Oct 27-Nov 02, 2019): Leo, Aries, Scorpio, Cancer, Taurus, Libra, Gemini and other signs—check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Mercury’s often elusive presence in your chart urges you to make your mind up. You should also get the ball rolling and talk to partners, relations and loved ones. Set professional ambitions in train at the beginning of the week, and make it clear that you are more than happy to handle new responsibilities. You might find that you enjoy a certain person’s company more than you expected.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Venus is still in a fairly discreet position, which means that you’ll be keeping many of your real feelings to yourself. This may be wise for, at work as well as at home, other people may be unable to understand you just yet. And even when you do talk, you might say anything except reveal your secrets. You may hold social gatherings towards the end of the week.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Social stars couldn’t be better, and you may be able to make up for a recent disappointment. At work there may still be a slight muddle, but you have made positive progress and within a few more days you’ll know exactly where you stand. Romantic prospects look best towards the end of the week, so save up your emotional energy.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You do not make life easy for yourself, but you must now lighten up a little. As the week goes by, you may shift your attention from partnerships to money and eventually to ambitious plans to promote yourself in your community. People are waiting to hear from you, so stop being so shy, or reluctant to show your true talents.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Bountiful good fortune is still yours for the asking, but you now have no choice but to pay much more attention to what others are doing. The people who are important in your life must be older, wiser and more experienced, and you need to rely on their stability. You have much to give as well, and the time will come when you can shine.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

This week’s Sun and Moon patterns offer a sure sign that you’ll be toeing the line. Relationships will be blooming, and you must link up with fresh people on new enterprises. Your spending may remain high, perhaps because there’s a little extra to spare for luxuries. A professional surprise is looming, and when it comes it could open new vistas.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Even minor differences with partners will need urgent resolution. Mercury and Venus will raise the social profile slightly, bringing contacts which are stimulating intellectually as well as loving emotionally. At work, there are more routine chores to come. You have to clear the mundane detail before you can get to the excitement.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The present romantic phase will be brought to an end before long. In fact, within a few days, you’ll have to put certain frivolous pre-occupations behind you and get up to date with work. Also, as it happens, joint financial arrangements could bring in extra funds. So, if a partner comes up with a profitable idea, give it your serious thought.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Although a financial complication may be in an urgent state at the beginning of the week, within a few days, everything should be nicely settled. Deal with home and family engagements around the middle of the week. There’s little pressure at work, at least none that you shouldn’t be able to take in your stride. Midweek brings the best stars at work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Attend to all your tasks and chores promptly. Then you’ll be able to enjoy all social activities without a guilty conscience! If you can get long-term finances sorted out now, please do so. You should also hold discussions with family members as soon as you can, otherwise you may risk losing control of important developments. And that’s the last thing you want!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You should now be feeling more secure in yourself, and better able to stand up to other people. Prosperous patterns emanating from sensitive regions of your chart suggest that this is a fine week to handle financial negotiations and treat yourself to a few extra luxuries. Don’t be slow to take advantage of financial offers, but avoid hidden strings.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Planets aligned with your personal and money houses indicate that you should be well in control of everything that’s happening in your immediate circle. By the end of the week you should be able to make a complete fresh start in all private matters. And that just has to be good news! The middle of the week favours family affairs.