Horoscope of the week (Oct 20-Oct 26, 2019): Check astrological prediction for Cancer, Aries, Leo, Scorpio, Libra, Gemini and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’re heading for some very stirring planetary alignments, but their impact is likely to be as broad as they are deep, and hence very difficult to pin down. You may even be at a loss as to the right and proper thing to do. The best way to start might be with an apology of sorts, even if other people are to blame.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You’re at an emotional cross-roads, and the trick lies in knowing which direction to take. Midweek brings a turning point in a rather minor sort of way, but could alert you to future opportunities. Don’t expect life to change overnight, but do be prepared for odd encounters which point the way to a more fulfilling future.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury, your planetary ruler, is facing a rather intense and emotional region of your horoscope, making it more necessary than ever to take a considered and mature view of your work and friends. When professional matters are considered, you will probably discover that a colleague has been labouring under a misunderstanding.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Creative, passionate and artistic Cancerians will be on fine form, tackling new opportunities with great courage. Relations with children should improve, and mixing with younger people in general may be good for your morale. Above all, you are entering a phase when it’s your needs and desires that could come first.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Many Leos are getting the idea that they want to move home, or push through some sort of family revolution. I doubt that your stars are strong enough for such an extreme event, but the focus of all change will definitely be at home. A professional circumstance may now shift from being a problem to an advantage.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There’s a natural streak of pessimism in your character – you always expect the worst. That’s good when it helps you steer clear of the trouble that other people blunder into, but if you squander amazing opportunities, you’ll live to regret it. There will come a time when you must attend to a relation’s frustration.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

All of a sudden, you’re beginning to look like a potential millionaire – at least from the celestial perspective. The only question is – can you make that final, necessary leap of faith? Only when family matters are cleared up will you be free to tackle a public or professional ambition. So, remember the golden rule, first things first!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The planets are all piling into sensitive and ambitious regions of your chart as if there’s no tomorrow. Mars and Mercury alone should be enough to kick-start you into top gear. Within two weeks you’ll be cruising along nicely. You may have to think twice about a recent romantic proposal, perhaps because long-range goals have to be matched against short-term desires.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You’ll be very wary about letting on about your true intentions to friends and partners. This may be wise, for the potential for disagreement seems to be high. Don’t worry about a temporary dip in morale, though, and take whatever steps are necessary to get your confidence back up again. Financial luck, even in a small way, will boost your spirits.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You social stars are strong as usual, but you’ll want something different out of your entertainment. A sense of commitment, meaning or purpose combines with a taste for danger and low-life. Once you are sure of your ground, you may make a bid for promotion at work. And, if you are under stress at the moment, feel free to blame the stars.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Ambitious Aquarians will be on the crest of a wave, but let me offer you one word of advice: in personal affairs as well as public, don’t take other people for granted or offend their sensibilities. Money luck is more likely at the end of the week than the beginning but, ultimately, whether you make a profit depends on your sense of timing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your travel stars are looking better and better, and if you’re exposed to different environments, you’ll receive a great deal of inspiration. Your nomadic tendencies are stirring, and Pisceans who are embarking on a voyage of exploration are perfectly in tune with their stars. If you wish to make a financial killing, the best investments may lie overseas.