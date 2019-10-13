Horoscope of the week (Oct 13-Oct 19, 2019): Check astrological prediction for Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Gemini, Libra and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Monday’s lunar alignments set the tone for the whole week, making it virtually impossible for you to get your own way. But, then, that can be a good thing. Much as you might object, it may be best to sit back for a while and let partners take the limelight. You can wait a little and see what happens.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If anything, this week will be busier than last. It takes a lot for a Taurean to over-work, but this is what you’ll be doing now. However, please don’t push yourself so hard that you end up flat on your back. Socially, life looks very much more hopeful at the end of the week, perhaps because other people are changing their minds.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Astrology is all about making your own decisions, not about letting other people make your choices for you. Right now you have the option as to whether to enjoy yourself in an endless round of parties or achieve something that is truly individual and inspired. Also, as far as professional contacts are concerned, you might do best to be as diplomatic as you can.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Family decisions are imminent, but this week’s discussions may be undermined by the rapid pace of events. Some Cancerians are even gearing up for a move of home or, at least, they’re dreaming of life elsewhere. But the time for drastic action may well be over, at least for now. Before long someone is going to remind you of a debt of honour.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Venus’ intriguing relationship with generous Jupiter is prosperous, affectionate and determined to make the most of life. All your past efforts are about to be rewarded. You should take a fresh look at a romantic contact, and emotional first-aid might be necessary if you’re in danger of falling-out. Take refuge in work if you like: it may be fun to engage with wider ambitions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The ancients regarded Venus and Jupiter as the most benevolent of all the planets, and Saturn as the strictest. You can get the best out of all these planets by working hard, taking care of every single, tiny detail, yet always keeping an eye on the main chance. You may even soon be set up for a bout of good fortune, if not exactly fame.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your lunar alignments are a mixed bag, there’s no doubt about that! By ancient tradition this is an auspicious time, but one when you may rest and take stock, at least until Wednesday or Thursday. Only once in a while are your financial stars so significant, so tread carefully. You can make subtle decisions that set you up for future prosperity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The current crop of planetary aspects is pushing you in two directions. One set is making you more sociable, the other is driving you into your Scorpionic hole, turning you into a hermit. Which will win? Whichever pressure triumphs, there will be a romantic twist, and quite possibly a surprise visitor. Unexpected developments will be welcome, so keep an open space in your diary.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s not a question of what you know but who you know so, with all your naive and enthusiastic charm, you should be at a considerable advantage. Professional Sagittarians are basking under superb stars, so now is the time to act if you wish to change jobs: your first step is to get the information sorted out. At long last, you might say!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You are still very much in command of the situation, though you are showing a tendency to abdicate responsibility and allow fate to step in. Complacency is your main foe in private and public affairs. A new emotional bond will soon be strengthened, with happy consequences all round. You might even bring the smile back to someone’s lips.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Whatever else is happening in your chart, whatever the ups and downs in your life, nothing matters except the profound strength that you are about to gather from Saturn’s stabilising and serious presence. Plus, if you have any doubts about a financial venture, check the legal situation. You might discover something to your advantage.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may spend your money while you can. Yet, it’s not quantity that counts, but quality, and there are purchases you can make which will radically improve the whole tone and tenor of your beautiful existence. Surprisingly, you may soon discover that a professional rival, or someone who has stood in your way at home, is in fact on your side.