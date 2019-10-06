Horoscope of the week (Oct 06-Oct 12, 2019): Check astrology prediction for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Gemini, Cancer and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The opposition to your plans seems to have passed, although you may have had to bite your tongue on more than one occasion recently. You’re probably glad that there are certain thoughts you kept to yourself. From now on, the field is yours once again. If you have your wits about you, you will issue important social invitations.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There’s always an amusing side to life – but don’t laugh too soon. While your stars are highly auspicious when seen from one perspective, they’re less promising when viewed from another. You may take personal offers with a pinch of salt, for someone is about to make a promise that can never be fulfilled.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Life is getting busier by the day, and a good thing too! After all, the more active you are, the happier you may be. However free of commitments you are at the beginning of the week, by the end your responsibilities will be mounting. Can you bear to say ‘no’? Your financial prospects will improve but don’t take facts at face value.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

As family and home ties temporarily weaken, you’ll be free to indulge the restless, nomadic dimension of your character, a side of your life which is all too often ignored. Financially, you should be heading for a profit, for which your own good sense is largely responsible. Luck only plays a small part, and then because you have laid careful plans.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The future is at last becoming clearer and it looks certain that those of you with the most exciting lives will be the ones planning drastic, and quite possibly expensive, domestic reforms. So, if you feel that you’re stuck in a rut, now is the time to act. Only when financial matters are settled will romantic matters become clear.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The long-term cycle continues on its very promising path. Short-term monetary ventures may now be postponed or even cancelled, perhaps because new information is beginning to emerge from the woodwork. Some of you will be going away, but long journeys look to be more likely for business than pleasure. Expect professional pressures to ease towards the end of the week.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A special time of year is continuing and, by the end of the week, almost all of you will have experienced highly promising solar transits. However, fate may take a back-seat and it’s therefore up to you to think fast and seize the opportunities which float past, especially mid-week. Your social and professional stars look equally bright.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

After a period when you’ve been happy to keep yourself to yourself, you can stay quiet no longer. Challenging circumstances and awkward customers will be determined to test your mettle. And after a brief interlude, you will revive a romantic connection, this time on a more friendly footing. You can rely on others to cheer you up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There’s no change in the generally ambitious disposition of your stars, but stay-at-home types may miss out. You’ll be entrusted with secret information and may be keeping a low profile. Professional Sagittarians will discover a crock of gold at the end of a very profitable rainbow, but not for about another three weeks.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Worldly ambitions will no longer seem to be so important by the end of the week. Perhaps a friend or relation who has been causing a fuss will settle down and offer you their support instead. It will be the larger picture which grabs you, together with the feeling that friends you’ve ignored need a little attention. Your timing will have to be perfect.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

In many ways your stars are stunning, but if you’re passing through a lazy phase you’d better watch out! Only those of you with one hundred and one percent determination and willpower will win through. If you’re lacking experience, stay out of the running. Oh, a generous gift should help you get your way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You have a great deal going for you, not all of it immediately apparent though. It’s in the nature of the planets, which are positioned in firm and dedicated regions of your chart, to keep their true purpose hidden for a while. Only when you are certain of your position is it safe to make a special investment, including by the way, in a new relationship.